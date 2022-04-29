Walter Burgess, Republican candidate for state Representative District 81 in Arkansas

Age: 48

City: Bryant

Occupation: Owner/operator of the laser manufacturer Power Technology, Inc.

Education: University of Central Arkansas and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock

Public service experience: Vice-Chairman of Arkansas Science & Technology Board; Vice-Chairman of Bryant Planning Commission; Arkansas Manufacturing Solutions Board

Website: burgessforarkansas.com

Why should people vote for you?

I am not a politician. As an experienced business owner who manufactures lasers, I analyze complex problems every day that have real life consequences. I will bring that skill to the House. I work internationally and domestically with Fortune 1000 companies. My experience isn’t limited to a single city’s government. I am accustomed to collaborating with diverse team members that are more than 10 miles away. As vice-chairman of the Science & Technology Board (within Arkansas Economic Development Commission), I have statewide experience across many state departments. As a business owner and citizen, I have seen how invasive the federal government has been these last two years. The state Legislature may be our last line of defense against a tyrannical federal government. I am the most conservative person in the race for District 81. I am strongly pro-life, an unapologetically a supporter of gun owner’s right, and I fight for shrinking the goverment.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

Residents need to feel secure to pursue “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”. Not everyone in our district feels safe. We need to support our police departments, not tear them down. Once a community feels safe, it is more likely that businesses will locate in the community and bring valuable jobs with them. I have a specific plan to improve police protection, get them the support they need, and reduce crime in our most vulnerable parts of the district. Once that plan is underway, I will apply my background in economic development to work to attract businesses to our community.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

As the Chairman of the Arkansas STEM Coalition (a statewide education non-profit) I saw first hand how education positively impacts communities. Likewise, I have seen the decline of education due to covid. The first thing I would like to do is make sure 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th graders are reading at grade level or above. If they are not, I want to get them extra help quickly. Students who can't read at grade level now, have 8-12 years of education ahead of them. Practically speaking, they will struggle for the next 8-12 years if we don’t fight for our children right now. Additionally School Districts will be forced to have extra remediation for the next 8-12 years and the associated cost for remediation will be diverted from normal education activities. In other words, school districts will be playing catch up for 8-12 years instead of promoting excellence in schools.

