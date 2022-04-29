Wes Booker, Republican candidate for state Representative District 71 in Arkansas

Age: 50

City: Maumelle

Occupation: Insurance agent (Small Business Owner); college cootball official

Education: University of Central Arkansas, Bachelors in Business Administration

Public service experience: NAIFA Board of Trustees

Website: booker4ar.com

Why should people vote for you?

I have always had a passion for helping and serving others. As a lifelong Arkansan, small business owner, and strong conservative, I know I can help the individuals of District 71 let their voices be heard. I am tired of Arkansas being at the bottom of every list, and I am ready to change that.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

Inflation is hitting the constituents of District 71 hard, and I think it's important now more than ever that we elect a problem solver to this seat. We need a strong fiscal conservative in Little Rock making sure our state budget is in order and spending is under control.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

When elected, my first area of focus will be to eliminate the state income tax and to postpone taxes on essential goods, like clothing and food for two years. We must help combat the staggering inflation brought on by the Biden administration and liberal left. Measures like this will help families in Arkansas to make ends meet and allow the single parent to care for their children in the best way possible.

