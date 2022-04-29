Where’s the beef?

U.S. representatives in Washington got some airtime this past week by calling on beef producers to explain why constituents have to pay more for ground meat and steaks these days. The hearings ought to make for some good B-roll for commercials in November.

While the executives of packing companies were patient--because they had no choice; they were in a lose-lose situation--the price of beef, or any product, can be easily explained: It's called supply and demand.

Demand went up during covid as more people ate at home. Production couldn't keep up. Speaking of which, the government paid people to stay at home, so it's been difficult to get workers on the plant floors. And the workers who are there have to be paid more this year than in years past. Etc.

Here's another reason for the price of everything: More dollars on the market.

We must've said it a dozen times: When the government floods the market with dollars, those dollars are worth less. And can buy less. Including fuel to get stuff to the market. And the spiral keeps going up. It's called inflation.

The beef isn't with meat producers. It's with our government. Congress included.