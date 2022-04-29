WIND SURGE 2, TRAVELERS 0

Wichita right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson kept his slate clean for the season Thursday, not allowing a run over five innings during the Wind Surge's 2-0 victory over the Arkansas Travelers before an announced crowd of 3,560 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Richardson (2-0) has not allowed a run in four starts this season over 21 2/3 innings. On Thursday, he allowed 2 hits with 4 strikeouts and 3 walks over 5 innings. He allowed a single to Arkansas' Zach DeLoach in the second inning and Kaden Polcovich's single to lead off the Travs' fourth.

The closest the Travs got to Richardson was in the third, Tanner Kirwer and Jack Larsen drew one-out walks. After Larsen was caught stealing, Jake Scheiner also walked. But Joe Rizzo lined out to second, ending the threat.

Starter Stephen Kolek (1-1) was a hard-luck loser for the Travelers. Over 6 innings, he allowed 1 run on 1 hit with 5 strikeouts and 5 walks.

Kolek walked the bases loaded in the fourth and gave up a run on a fielder's choice groundout by Andrew Bechtold. The Wind Surge added a run in the eighth on Michael Helman's RBI single of reliever Devin Sweet.

Polcovich had two singles to lead the Travs. Singles by Scheiner and DeLoach were the Travs' only other hits.



