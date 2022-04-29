Women’s Day events set at St. John AME





St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will host its 103rd annual Women's Day weekend in person and online this weekend.

Saturday events include a Virtual Health and Wellness Seminar at 10 a.m. with Glenda Riley as the speaker, according to a news release. Sunday will bring a Virtual Church School at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Tonya Lambert Boyce as the lesson overviewer; and a Women's Day program at 3 p.m., with Phyllis Childs as the featured speaker.

Saturday

During the health seminar, Riley will discuss "How HIV is Impacting the African American Population and What Resources are Available." The seminar will close with a question and answer session. The moderator will be state Rep. Vivian L. Flowers. The public is invited to participate online.

A native of Dumas, Riley earned her doctoral degree in global leadership from Indiana Institute of Technology. She is a professor at Park University and the University of Arizona Global Campus. She is also the author of "One Weak=Seven Strengths," and "How's Your Hygiene Towards God."

Sunday

The featured Women's Day speaker, Childs, is an exhorter and member of St. John AME Church at Warren. She is a national board-certified teacher in career and technical education and works as a business teacher at Sylvan Hills Junior High School.

In addition to positions in her church, Childs is the Pine Bluff-Helena District secretary/accountant, the Women's Missionary Society financial secretary and the East Arkansas Annual Conference recording secretary. She graduated magna cum laude from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff with a bachelor's degree in business technology education. She received her master's in secondary English education from UAPB and a master's in reading from Arkansas State University.

Sunday

The lesson overviewer, Boyce, is a member of Mt. Olive AME Church of Tarry and the Founder of Eternal Grace Full Gospel Outreach Ministries. She is a faith outreach representative/community educator for the Arkansas Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association and a public health specialist for the Arkansas Department of Health.

The public can attend the in-person event Sunday at 3 p.m. or the online sessions at www.stjohnamepinebluff.org or https://www.facebook.com/St.JohnPineBluff/ or by Zoom with Meeting ID: 380 457 5496 and Passcode: 1117 or by AUDIO by dialing 13126266799 and when prompted use 3804575496# and when prompted 1117#



