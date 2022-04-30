Area athletes qualify for state track meets

Watson Chapel will send five girls to the 4A state track and field championships following their run at this week's District 4A-8 meet in Camden.

Talisha Smith will run in the 400 meters and is part of a 4x100-meter relay team that includes Antoriea Williams, Daniyla Culclager and Bethany Phillips. Also for the Lady Wildcats, Norleshia Celestine will run in the 200 meters.

The 4A meet is scheduled for Tuesday in Harrison.

In class 1A, Friendship Aspire Academy Southeast qualified for state in five boys events. Kenneth Moore, Keontae Ragland, Terrin Withers and Alvin Pew helped the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams qualify, while Withers will also compete in the 100 meters and long jump and Ragland in the triple jump.

The 1A meet is Tuesday in Quitman.

Friendship's junior high team also won the boys team title in the District 1A-5 meet.