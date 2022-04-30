Sections
Arkansas freshman hits HR to beat Ole Miss, even series

by Matt Jones | April 30, 2022 at 10:45 p.m.
Arkansas designated hitter Kendall Diggs hits a game-winning home run during the ninth inning of a game against Ole Miss on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Kendall Diggs hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning to give Arkansas a 6-3 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium. 

The fourth-ranked Razorbacks (33-10, 13-7 SEC) tied the series at one game apiece. The teams will play the series finale Sunday at noon on ESPN. 

Diggs, a freshman designated hitter, started his first SEC game since March 27 at Missouri. Batting ninth, Diggs went 1 for 4. 

The home run came on a 3-2 pitch by Ole Miss reliever Jack Dougherty. Arkansas put two runners on with one out in the inning when Jace Bohrofen singled to left field and Braydon Webb drew a walk. 

That brought the left-handed hitting Diggs to the plate against the right-handed Dougherty. After falling behind 1-2, Diggs took two pitches and fouled off a 2-2 pitch. 

On the seventh pitch of the at-bat, Diggs blasted a no-doubt home run off the Hunt Center in right field. The home run was measured at 389 feet. 

All of Arkansas’ runs came on home runs. Brady Slavens hit a solo home run in the first inning to put the Razorbacks ahead 1-0, and Braydon Webb hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning to give Arkansas a 3-2 lead. 

Ole Miss (24-18, 7-13) tied the game after reliever Evan Taylor walked the bases loaded with no outs in the top of the eighth inning. 

Arkansas closer Brady Tygart, a Mississippi native, induced a ground-ball double play from Peyton Chatagnier, which allowed Kemp Alderman to score and tie the game 3-3. Tygart struck out Hayden Leatherwood to end the inning. 

The Rebels’ first two hitters walked against Tygart in the ninth. He struck out Ole Miss three-hole hitter Tim Elko for the first out of the ninth, and the half inning ended when Kevin Graham hit into a double play. Jacob Gonzalez was called out because he ran out of the base line. 

A pair of freshman left handers delivered six-inning starts. 

Hagen Smith allowed 2 runs, 7 hits and 2 walks, and struck out 8 for Arkansas. Ole Miss’ only runs against Smith were solo home runs by TJ McCants in the second inning and Elko in the third.

Hunter Elliott allowed 3 runs, 4 hits and 1 walk, and struck out 8 for the Rebels.

