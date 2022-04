The Ouachita County sheriff's office, Camden Fire Department and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are undergoing recovery efforts for a man who is missing after a boating accident in the Ouachita River.

According to Ouachita County Sheriff David Norwood, a woman called 911 at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday to report that she and her husband had struck an object in their boat and were both thrown into the river. The woman swam to the bank and called 911.

This story is developing.