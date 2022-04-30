Back in the USSR

Believe it or not, we refer you to Paul Krugman's column to the right. (And we'll wait for you to mop up the coffee you just spilled.)

Professor Krugman notes: "And with its limited economic base, Russia doesn't appear to have the capacity to replace its battlefield losses; Western experts believe, for example, that the fighting in Ukraine has cost Russia two years' worth of tank production."

Western experts indeed believe that. They also have told the press about the design flaws in Russian tanks, which the Americans have been aware of since the Iraqis were using them during the First Gulf War.

The Russian tanks hold shells in their turrets, and if hit just right, cause a chain reaction which knocks the tops right off the tanks. The grunts call it the Jack-in-the-Box response of the Russian tanks. The Ukrainians have figured it out, too.

Russia is still one of the world's military powers, because, mainly, it has as many nuclear weapons (and the means to deliver them) as the United States. But its failure to defeat the Ukrainians on the ground with its conventional weapons shows that the rust of the old Soviet system is still decaying things in Moscow's military.

After the last two months, what was once known as the massive Red Army has proven a paper tiger. But that doesn't mean there's nothing to fear of the paper bear. Not with the nuclear codes still in the little despot's hands.