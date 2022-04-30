Benton’s 1-2 punch knocks down Bentonville

BENTON -- Elana Scott and the Benton Lady Panthers used a familiar combination Friday to take down the defending Class 6A champions and continue their two-year reign of softball dominance.

Scott was nearly flawless over five-plus innings on the mound, while her teammates cranked out 10 timely hits to lead Benton to an impressive 5-1 victory over Bentonville at Lady Panther Field.

The win was about as solid as it gets for Benton (23-0), which beat the Lady Tigers for the second time this month and fourth time in a row. As remarkable as that feat is, especially considering how dominant Bentonville (19-2) has been under Coach Kent Early, the win allowed the Lady Panthers to extend its winning streak to 54 games dating back to last season.

"We did a great job of just doing what we needed to do to execute at the plate and generate some runs," said Benton Coach Heidi Cox, whose team won 8-1 at Bentonville on April 2. "Elana did a phenomenal job. She wanted the ball, could've continued with the ball, too. It's a combination we've been running all year long. ... they were just fantastic."

Scott allowed 1 hit and struck out 7 in 5 1/3 innings as one half of the collaboration Cox alluded to. The other piece was Alyssa Houston, who came on in relief and struck out five of the seven batters she faced to pick up the save.

The duo also contributed in a major way at the plate. Both finished with two hits each, with Houston blasting a two-run home in the first inning to get the Lady Panthers going.

Lydia Bethards had a pair of hits as well for Benton, which has allowed only six runs total in its 16 games in April. In fact, the Lady Panthers, the reigning Class 5A champions, had held opponents scoreless in each of their previous seven games.

Hallie Robison had the lone hit for the Lady Tigers, who were coming off a hard-fought 5-0 victory at Rogers on Thursday that clinched a second straight 6A-West Conference title. But Bentonville had a hard time climbing out of an early hole Friday.

Houston's towering home run gave the Lady Panthers a quick 2-0 lead. Aubree Goodnight followed suit shortly thereafter with an RBI single.

Scott, in turn, struck out six of the first seven Lady Tigers and didn't allow a baserunner until the fourth inning when Alleyna Rushing reached on a throwing error. But Scott eradicated that miscue two pitches later when she got Sara Watson to ground out into an inning-ending double play.

Benton added to its lead in the bottom of the inning when Bethards scored on an error. McKenzie Worsham would also run home on a grounder from Gracie Redmon.

Robison broke up Scott's no-hit bid with her RBI double in the sixth, prompting Cox to bring in Houston. The junior actually threw four straight balls at the start, which also helped Bentonville put runners on second and third with just one out, but she struck out Rushing and Watson in succession to end the threat.

"You get a little calmer when Alyssa gets up there and they score right away," Cox said. "They did try to create some chaos towards the end, and that's OK. That's what [Bentonville] do, and we need that to be prepared for the end."

Houston sandwiched a walk around three strikeouts in the seventh to end it for the Lady Panthers, who are scheduled to play Bentonville again today at 11 a.m., weather permitting.