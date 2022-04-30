Cairama leads field of six in sprint for Bachelor title

HOT SPRINGS -- Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort's 3-year-old sprint championship goes today.

Six colts are entered to race in the $150,000 6-furlong Bachelor Stakes for 3-year-old horses. Post time for the Bachelor, first run at Oaklawn in 1974, is scheduled for 5:10 p.m.

"It's a competitive race, obviously, but anything can happen with a six-horse field," said Mike Lauer, trainer of Bachelor entrant Mowin.

HRN Prince Sultan Bin Mishal Al Saud's Cairama, a son of Cairo Prince, is the 8-5 morning-line favorite. Cairama races from the barn of Steve Asmussen, a member of the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame. Asmussen also trains Cogburn, a son of Not This Time owned by Clark Brewster and William and Corinne Heiligbrodt. Cogburn is the 2-1 second choice.

"His last two races have been extremely fast, and he's trained nicely since," Asmussen said. "It is great to have what we feel should be a standout 3-year-old sprinter again this year."

Cairama has started four races at Oaklawn this season, including finishes of third, sixth, and 10th in the Advent, Southwest, and Grade II Rebel Stakes, respectively. He won a 6-furlong $100,000 optional claiming start on April 10.

In his first 3-year-old start, Cogburn won a 6-furlong $100,0oo optional claimer at Oaklawn in 1:09.44 on March 25.

Penny Lauer's and Clary Thoroughbreds' Mowins, an Indiana-bred son of Mohaymen trained by Mike Lauer, has not raced in more than six months but won three races through the spring, summer, and fall as a 2-year-old at Horseshoe Indianapolis in Shelbyville, Ind. He won the 6-furlong Circle City Stakes and the 1-mile, 70-yard Indiana Futurity against Indiana-breds on Sept. 8 and Oct. 6, respectively.

Geovanni Franco is set to ride Mowins in the Bachelor.

Valene Farms' Unified Report, with seven career starts, is the most experienced Bachelor entrant. He won his first three starts, two in Louisiana-bred juvenile stakes at Fair Grounds in New Orleans and Delta Downs in Vinton, La., but finished eighth of nine in Fair Grounds' Grade III 1 1/16 mile Lecomte Stakes, a Kentucky Derby qualifier, on Jan. 22. Unified Report, trained by Dallas Stewart, has four wins and is the Bachelor's 7-2 third choice.

Dallas Stewart trains Unified Report, with Francisco Arrieta his listed rider.

Kelly Von Hemel trains RPM Thoroughbred's Ain't Life Grand, an Iowa bred son of Not This Time and maternal grandson of Medaglia d'Oro. Ain't Life Grand, who has won three times in four races, has not raced since he won the 6-furlong Iowa Cradle Stakes at Prairie Meadows Racetrack in Altoona, Iowa, on Sept. 25.

"He's a really nice colt," Von Hemel said. "We just decided to give him some time. He's had no problems, no issues, just normal. We figured, if we had a fresh horse for the summer, he'd be good for us."

Von Hemel said he expects more from Ain't Life Grand as a route horse at Prairie Meadows in the spring and summer.

"Sprinting, you kind of have to keep working on him to keep him up in the race," Von Hemel said. "He just [doesn't] have that natural speed going short, but he'll still perform well. He's doing really good. We're excited to get him started."

Elvin Gonzalez is set to ride Ain't Life Grand.

John Ed Anthony of Hot Springs owns Whelen, a son of Street Sense trained by John Ortiz. Whelen won Oaklawn's 6-furlong Rainbow Stakes against 3-year-old Arkansas-bred sprinters on April 9 in his last start.

With Emmanuel Esquivel listed to ride, Ortiz said he believes Whelen Springs is ready for open stakes company. Ortiz and his family are from Lexington, Ky., but he said racing in Arkansas has become important to him.

"Arkansas is my second home," Ortiz said. "It's my bread and butter. My career began at Oaklawn, and every year, it's the beginning for me. It's encouraging to always be winning at Oaklawn. I feed off of Hot Springs and the energy there, and I carry it on through the rest of the year. Whenever I leave, I'm ready to come back."