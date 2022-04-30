CENTRAL ARKANSAS 5, LIPSCOMB 2

After surrendering two early runs, Bears starter Tyler Cleveland shut down the Bisons en route to his fifth victory of the season.

Cleveland scattered four hits over the final four of his six innings, and UCA (19-21, 13-6 ASUN Conference) came on strong in the late stages at Dugan Field in Nashville, Tenn. AJ Mendolia’s RBI double in the top of the sixth put the Bears up 3-2 and they added two more runs in the seventh on back-to-back full-count walks.

Lipscomb (24-18, 11-8) had a chance to pull even in the ASUN West Division with a win but now can do no better than pull even with UCA by the end of the three-game series.