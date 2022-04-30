Church notes: Lutheran church dedicates new organ

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., offers these Bible study opportunities:

Adult Bible Fellowship: 9 a.m. Sunday, McKay Hall.

Men's Bible Fellowship: 8 a.m. Wednesday, Meeting Room.

Women's Bible Study: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Lower Level 8/9 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Lower Level

Community Life Groups: Various times and days.

Worship is at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts traditional Sunday morning worship at 8:30 a.m. and blended worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School for children of all ages meets in the classrooms downstairs at 9:45 a.m., and adult Bible class meets in the Fellowship Hall, also at 9:45 a.m.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

The Sonday Riders will meet at 2 p.m. May 1 in the church front parking lot for a fun day of driving. All two-, three- and four-wheel drivers are welcome.

GriefShare meets on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. in the church library. This is a support group that is open to all that have lost a loved one.

There will be an organ concert at 3 p.m. May 22 to dedicate the new organ in the church.

Bella Vista Lutheran Choir and Orchestra will present a Patriotic Concert on June 26. All interested in joining the choir for this special event are welcome, and rehearsals start at 10:30 a.m. May 7.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 10:00 a.m. until noon and they welcome those that are in need.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., invites everyone to an Adult Bible Study on 1 Corinthians, which meets at 9 a.m. on Sundays in the church library.

Worship is at 10:15 a.m. every Sunday in person and online.

The FPC Food Pantry is operating as a drive through on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County and the church is glad to serve you.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday School at 9 a.m., followed by fellowship time at 10 a.m. and service at 10:30 a.m.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., invites the community to join us at 3 p.m. May 15 for a special performance by the Singing Men of Arkansas and the Bella Vista Men's Chorus. There is no charge to attend. A free will offering will be taken to benefit both choruses. Following the performance, all are welcome to join us in Fellowship Hall for a post-concert reception.

Information: 855-2390.

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday morning worship services, both in-person and livestreamed, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Online worship services are available on YouTube and through the church's website at www.fpcspringdale.org. Interim Pastor the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost is leading services. The church continues to search for an installed pastor.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. Call the church office if you would like a ride.

The Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's Parish Associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas. Working with Crowder College, Spanish language GED classes are offered at the church Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually, or relationally -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Presbyterian Women's Sabbath Tea is at 11:30 a.m. May 5 in Fellowship Hall. All are invited to spend the noon hour on the National Day of Prayer for a light lunch and a quiet time of meditation and prayer.

After Church Fellowship is at 11:45 a.m. Sundays in fellowship hall. Join your friends for a cup of coffee and a light snack following services each week.

Chancel Choir rehearsals are at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and Crandell Ringers hand bell choir meets at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Sunday School classes are held at 9:30 a.m. for all ages.

Children's Church welcomes children, kindergarten to second grade, following the Children's Moment in the Sunday worship service. FPC Children's Choir practices at 9:30 a.m. during Sunday School hour.

There is still time for children to sign up for summer camp at Ferncliff. Contact the church office for information.

Confirmation classes are at 9:30 a.m. Sundays for students in sixth through eighth grades.

Youth are meeting monthly for "Sacred Shakes" at local spots for fellowship and frozen treats. The group will meet May 15 at Vargas Fruiteria on Sunset from 4 to 5 p.m.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 Calvin St., holds worship services on Sunday mornings. There are three options for worship:

8:30 a.m. on campus outdoors;

11 a.m. on campus in the sanctuary; and

11 a.m. livestream on YouTube.

Adult Spiritual Growth discussion groups begin at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Programs for children and teens will reopen soon.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org.

