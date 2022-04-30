Columnist: In Michigan, the old guard awakes to take on Donald Trump

The Republican old guard is finally mounting a counter-offensive to bring the Michigan party back to its traditional conservative roots and head off an attempt by former President Trump to tilt Michigan's presidential nominating process in his favor.

A number of Michigan's largest and most loyal GOP donors, known as the Michigan Opportunity Alliance, are pooling their money to support candidates who stand for good government and fiscal conservatism. Many of the candidates they're backing are incumbents who face challenges in the August primary from candidates endorsed by Trump.

The alliance includes roughly 50 of the state's wealthiest individuals and is led by former state party Chair Bobby Schostak and west Michigan businessman Doug DeVos. They wouldn't discuss their activities publicly.

But those familiar with what the alliance is doing say it's a return to a pre-Trump initiative to elect competent politicians more interested in problem solving than politics.

Collectively, this group and their families have given millions of dollars to Republican causes and many have held leadership positions in the party in the past. But they've been largely dormant recently as the GOP demanded 100 percent loyalty to Trump as the price of admission.

The alliance mobilized this spring in part to organize and fund-raise on behalf of 10 to 15 Republican legislative candidates, many of them incumbents, who are being targeted to further the political ambitions of Matt and Meshawn Maddock.

Meshawn Maddock is the state GOP co-chair and a Trump confidante. Matt Maddock is a state representative from Milford who wants to be the next speaker of the state House.

The incumbents on their hit list refused to support Matt Maddock's power grab. So the couple recruited a slate of candidates to challenge them, and got Trump to endorse them.

And that was a last straw for the big donors who had done little up to now but shake their heads as the state GOP lost any claim to being a legitimate political party in Michigan.

There's another motivation at work as well, and one perhaps even more important than saving rational and competent GOP lawmakers.

The MOA has also told donors it is concerned Trump would like the Michigan GOP to switch from awarding its presidential nominating delegates via an open primary to a closed caucus or convention. That would give party operatives greater control over the process.

While those familiar with the MOA insist its mission is not to derail Trump, but rather to uphold conservative values, the alliance represents real hope of returning the Michigan Republican Party to the mainstream of American politics.