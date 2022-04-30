Community Briefs: Comedians to co-host Maze concert





Comedians to co-host Maze concert

Comedians Lav Luv and B-Phlat will co-host the Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly concert at 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Lav Luv has been making people laugh for years with his blend of humor. Upon returning from military service, he dove into a career in comedy.

Lav Luv is also a part of Foxy 105's "DJ Chip in The Mornings" in Columbus, Ga., and a host at Atlanta's Uptown Comedy Corner. He has performed on BET's "Comic View" as well as concerts for entertainers such as the Isley Brothers, the Four Tops, R. Kelly, The O' Jays, KEM, the Temptations, and Ashanti.

He has toured with comedians Chris Tucker, Bill Bellamy, and Jamie Foxx and has showcased for Cedric "The Entertainer," Bernie Mac and D.L. Hughley, according to the news release.

B-Phlat has garnered more than one million views on Comedy Central's "This Is Not Happening" and has appeared on TV Guide Channel's series "Stand-Up in Stilettos," Nick Jr.'s network "Nick Mom's Night Out," HBO's Def Comedy Jam and Showtime's "Comics Without Borders."

"As the self-proclaimed 'Baby Hair, Super Fresh,' with respect to her trademark 'sassy mohawk,' B-Phlat's personality is as funny as her comedy," according to the release.

B-Phlat has also showcased on several stages at the Just For Laughs-Montreal Comedy Festival, and made numerous TV appearances including STARZ Martin Lawrence Presents "1st Amendment Stand-Up Comedy," The Travel Channel's Show "Meet Me in St. Louis with Cedric the Entertainer," and BET's "One Mic Stand hosted by Kevin Hart."

Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased at www.iTickets.com. Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center at pinebluffconventioncenter.com or (870) 536-7600.

Veterans Legal Clinic set to open

The Veterans Legal Clinic will be open from 9-11 a.m. May 12 at the Sgt. Elga Lee Roberts Veterans Center, 114 S. State St. The Center for Arkansas Legal Services conducts the free clinic, according to a news release.

The clinic may help veterans with issues such as VA benefits, child support issues, domestic violence protection, collections, filing bankruptcy, housing, expungement of criminal records, and assistance with seeking SNAP or other public benefits.

The city of Pine Bluff hosts the clinic the second Thursday of the month. Details: (870) 541-5495.

Lunch menu announced by agency

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

Monday -- BBQ on a bun, baked beans, cole slaw, hot apple sauce, and milk.

Tuesday -- Herb chicken, salad, California blend vegetables, garlic bread, peaches, and milk.

Wednesday -- Baked ham, holiday sweet potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, fruited Jell-O, and milk.

Thursday -- Chicken and dumplings, carrots, green peas, 5-cup salad, and milk.

Friday -- Chopped hamburger with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, bread, fruit, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.





