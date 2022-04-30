Covid cases rise in South Africa





JOHANNESBURG -- South Africa has likely entered a new wave of covid-19 earlier than expected as new infections and hospitalizations have risen rapidly over the past two weeks, the country's health minister said Friday.

The increase in new cases has been dominated by the BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the omicron variant that dominated the country's earlier wave of the virus.

"Whichever way you look at it, it does suggest that we may actually be entering the fifth wave much earlier," Health Minister Joe Phaahla said Friday at a televised press briefing.

He said officials will be watching carefully over the next few days to determine if the increase is sustained which would confirm a new wave.

South Africa recorded 4,146 new cases with a test positivity rate of 18.3% on Thursday. That compares with 581 cases and a positivity rate of 4.5% on March 28.

"We have always been informed that when a new wave comes, it will be driven by a new variant, but at this stage we have not been alerted to a definite new variant except changes in the omicron," said Phaahla.

South Africa has experienced the highest number of infections in Africa since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, accounting for more than a quarter of the continent's 11.4 million cases.

More than 252,000 people in South Africa have died from the virus, but the numbers are considered to be much higher when considering the number of excess deaths recorded since the pandemic compared to the same periods before the pandemic.

















Just over 44% of South Africa's adult population has been vaccinated.

Three South African provinces -- Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape -- currently are accounting for 85% of new infections, with the positivity rate in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal above 20%, he said.

Hospitalizations from the new cases are increasing but are still relatively low, said Dr. Waasila Jassat, a public health specialist at the National Institute of Communicable Diseases.

"We are starting to see a small rise in hospital admissions in the private and public sector," Jassat said. "Since around the 17 of April, we are seeing a sharp increase in hospital admissions."

DANGEROUS VARIANTS

New omicron sublineages, discovered by South African scientists this month, are likely able to evade vaccines and natural immunity from prior infections, the head of gene sequencing units that produced a study on the strains said.

The BA.4 and BA.5 sublineages appear to be more infectious than the earlier BA.2 lineage, which itself was more infectious than the original omicron variant, said Tulio de Oliveira, the head of the institutes at the universities of KwaZulu-Natal and Stellenbosch.

With almost all South Africans either having been vaccinated against the coronavirus or having had a prior infection, the current surge in cases means that the strains are more likely to be capable of evading the body's defenses rather than simply being more transmissible, de Oliveira said.

There are "mutations in the lineages that allow the virus to evade immunity," he said in a response to queries. "We expect that it can cause reinfections and it can break through some vaccines, because that's the only way something can grow in South Africa where we estimate that more than 90% of the population has a level of immune protection."

The new sublineages account for about 70% of new coronavirus cases in South Africa, de Oliveira said in a series of Twitter postings.

"Our main scenario for Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 is that it increases infections but that does not translate into large hospitalizations and deaths," he said.

While hospitalizations are rising, Jassat said there is yet to be a significant increase in deaths.

"Increases have been recorded among all age groups, but the highest number of cases are currently in the 10- to 14-year-old age groups," she said.

The sublineages have been detected in seven of South Africa's nine provinces and 20 countries worldwide.

"There is quite a lot of diversity in this omicron family of lineages," Richard Lessells, an infectious disease specialist at the KRISP genomics institute, said on the call.

This could explain why the newly identified sublineages are causing a surge in infections, he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Mogomotsi Magome of The Associated Press and by Antony Sguazzin of Bloomberg News.





A woman gets a covid-19 test Friday in Beijing. A new coronavirus outbreak has alarmed Chinese leaders, and schools were ordered to shut down. In South Africa, officials fear that a fifth wave could be starting as infections rise rapidly. More photos at arkansasonline.com/430cncovid/. (AP/Ng Han Guan)











Gallery: China tests for covid







