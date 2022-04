Marriage Licenses

Teresa Roseberry, 52, and Elisha Ramer, 54, both of Little Rock.

Collin Brown, 31, and Sarah Lieblong, 29, both of Little Rock.

Christopher Schmitt, 37, and Heather Bullard-Manbeck, 36, both of Alexander.

Kayana Brown, 22, and Nyosha Moore, 24, both of Little Rock.

Elizabeth Brown, 27, and Krystal Carpenter, 45, both of Sherwood.

Max Shilling, 29, and Danielle Williamson, 31, both of Little Rock.

Kevin Knowlton, 51, of North Little Rock, and Brandy Coco, 40, of Sherwood.

Jacob Dell, 35, and Zoe Calkins, 31, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-1465 Adam Smith v. Brandon Smith.

22-1466 Jose Hernandez v. Hunter Hernandez.

22-1467 Robin Gann v. Scott Gann.

22-1468 Eugene Thompson v. Tonya Thompson.

22-1472 Chardanele Howard v. Antonio Howard.

22-1473 Jennifer Butler v. Neal Butler.

22-1476 Latorra Stevenson v. Angelo Millen.

22-1478 Michael Lee v. Helen Floyd.

22-1480 Crystal Peters v. Tyler Davis.

GRANTED

20-2501 Nicholas Bailey v. Austrella Bailey.

21-4013 Edricka Carter v. Calvin Frith, Jr.

21-4147 Karen Estrada v. Richard Estrada.

22-697 Brian Terrel v. Christina Rodriguez.

22-729 Melissa Keith v. JaDarian Keith.

22-745 Felisha Hiriams v. Christopher Hiriams.

22-918 Darla Marsh v. William Marsh II.

22-1051 John Yount v. Donna Yount.