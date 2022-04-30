



HOT SPRINGS -- Don Munro, the founder of Munro & Co. Inc., was remembered by friends and colleagues as "one of Arkansas' greatest philanthropists" on Friday.

Munro, 94, who died on Wednesday, was involved in numerous organizations, including serving on the state board of the Arkansas Community Foundation for 10 years.

"Don Munro is, and always will be, one of Arkansas' greatest philanthropists," Heather Larkin, president and CEO of the Arkansas Community Foundation, said in a statement emailed to The Sentinel-Record. "All the honors bestowed on him for his charitable giving can't be named, and regardless, would not do justice to the legacy he leaves in this state. From his own quiet philanthropy, to lending his reputational and intellectual capital to so many causes, Don made Arkansas a better place for all of us. The only thing that outweighs the sadness of his passing is the gratitude for his life."

The Arkansas Community Foundation board of directors created the Don Munro Building Community Endowment in 1992 as a lasting honorarium for his work championing community philanthropy, to which the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation donated $800,000 in 2020 in honor of Munro's 28 years of service on the board.

Joyce Whitfield, executive director of the Hot Springs Area Community Foundation, said she will remember Munro as a "gentle giant, being soft-spoken, but with a huge heart for his community."

"Upon his retirement from our board, in a note written back to us, he said 'I stand ready to be helpful, should any need arise.' That was Don. He was always ready to help with the needs of others," she said in an email to The Sentinel-Record.

"The Hot Springs Area Community Foundation certainly benefited from the consistent generosity and service of Don Munro. He worked tirelessly to establish our local affiliate office in 1991 as a charter board member and served on our board for 26 years. We wish to send heartfelt condolences to the Munro family upon their loss, and thank them for not only Don's dedication, but the entire family's service to our community," she said on behalf of the Hot Springs Area Community Foundation.

Dr. Jack Porter served on the board of the Hot Springs Area Community Foundation alongside Munro.

"His legacy is far, far greater than in Hot Springs and his impact has just spread far and wide," he said. "Don really just had compassion for others. It revealed itself through his passion for giving. He gave so much, really, to so many that it's impossible to calculate the number of lives that that man impacted. Philanthropy was more than what he did, it was really who he was."

A few of the other organizations Munro worked with include the University of Arkansas System, the Arkansas Council on Economic Education, the Arkansas Arts Center, the Foundation for the Mid-South, the Pew Foundation and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Department of Psychiatry.

Born in Newton, Mass., Munro moved to Hot Springs with his wife, Barbara, and their children in 1959 where he established a shoe manufacturing facility that would become Munro & Company, "one of the largest privately held shoe manufacturers in the U.S.," according to his obituary.

Porter, a retired dentist, said Munro was a patient of his for decades, and that's how they met.

"He was always so unassuming," he said. "He was always interested in the well-being of others, whether that was in a private conversation you were having with him or it was through the numerous organizations that he supported every year."

Munro was awarded "the highest philanthropic honor in the shoe industry," the T. Kenyon Holly Award, as well as the Roots and Wings Award and the Lugean Chilcote Award from the Arkansas Community Foundation. He was also the first recipient of the Pew Foundation's American Philanthropy Award.

He was inducted into the Footwear Hall of Fame in 2003 and into the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame in 2004.

Munro received a star on the Arkansas Walk of Fame at The Legendary Vapors last year, and April 14 was officially declared "Don Munro Day" by Hot Springs Mayor Pat McCabe.

When asked what about Munro he would miss the most, Porter said, "Our quiet conversations that we had about ways to benefit others. He was so interested in you as an individual and then the causes that he was for. I just miss those interpersonal relationships and quiet times we've had together."

Barbara and Don Munro are shown during a reception for Linda Palmer's Champion Trees exhibit in 2013. - File photo by The Sentinel-Record







Don Munro poses for a photo at an opening reception at Galleries at Library Square in this Jan. 10, 2020 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)





