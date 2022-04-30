Festival returns at largest size ever





This year saw the 41st Fordyce on the Cotton Belt Festival make a full return for the first time since 2019 making it the largest ever. Under the theme, "Full steam ahead through 2022," the festival was celebrated downtown last weekend.

The week kicked off with pageants. In the 17-21 age bracket, the top prize went to Savannah Brown, who was crowned 2022 Miss Fordyce on the Cotton Belt.

Then came the downtown Gospel Explosion on the Dallas County Courthouse Square. The next day saw the return of the Community-wide Youth Rally in the Fordyce Civic Center. All the local church youth groups and pastors convened in a celebration of faith.

Nationally renowned Christian trio "11th Hour" took the Courthouse Square stage to entertain the large gathering with hit Gospel tunes.

There was also the Dr. H.A. Nutt Alumni Golf Tournament launched at the Fordyce Country Club. Bobby Stringfellow, Cody Williams, Branson Green and Seth West took the top spot in the four-man scramble.

Also, the Cotton Belt model train display was open for two days in the Temple Baptist Church Family Life Center next door to the courthouse. In recognition of Fordyce's historic railroad heritage, this spectacle of operating small-scale engines and rolling stock included the world's largest example of Lego model trains. The entire exhibit occupied 16 tables.

Besides a variety of arts and crafts and food vendors arriving to occupy downtown streets, the day included the annual Redbug Reunion Rally in the Civic Center. Current and former Fordyce residents from all corners returned to fill the auditorium to capacity in celebration of their shared heritage and athletic traditions.

The event saw two new inductees introduced to the Redbug Sports Hall of Fame. They were Fordyce native Gordan Hornaday for his long career as a basketball coach and referee, and Sparkman native Thomas Presley for his noteworthy career as a basketball player and coach. Additionally, the newly refurbished Rex Raney Riding Arena hosted a two-night junior rodeo.

The entertainment started with the band "Pope" from Austin, Texas, playing a mix of Americana and Rock. Little Rock based group "Arkaholics" followed with classic Country tunes and fringe rock.

The highlight of the evening, iconic Country Rocker Ray Wylie Hubbard and his band entertained more than 400 spectators. Along with his son Lucas on lead guitar and drummer Kyle Schneider, the trio delivered 90 minutes of music filled with tongue-in-cheek social commentary blended with musicianship, a thick Texas drawl and dry humor.

The spry 76-year-old troubadour proved why his two latest records are graced by the likes of Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, Steve Earle and Wynonna Judd, to name a few.

Events also included a 5K run winding through downtown streets with 34 runners. South Arkansas Kruizers hosted 59 registrants and a dozen show-ups for a classic car show in the Methodist Church parking lot at the corner of Fourth and Main streets. The event featured automobiles ranging from 1905 to 2022 models. The group handed out 10 $50 and five $20 awards along with 58 trophies for antique, classic and late model cars.

At mid-morning, the Cotton Belt parade, among the largest in the state, stretched the length of town.

A full afternoon of music on the courthouse square began at noon with the Fordyce High School marching band playing the National Anthem and Redbug Fight Song.

Little Rock Rockers "Black Water Bayou" livened up a large crowd with original and classic covers. Memphis based "B.B. Queen" of the Coday Recording label backed up by Greenville, Mississippi-based "Cadillac Rhythm and Blues Band" delighted the audience with Blues vocals, rock solid backline and flaming guitar.

The high school coral group, "Symphonic Voices," performed four gospel numbers that excited fans of all ages and tastes.

During a break in the music, organizers recognized two outstanding Fordyce citizens: Retired Fire Chief Roy Wayne Moseley, who served 60 years with the department, 53 as chief; and 98-year-old Dusty Lansdale, a World War II Navy veteran and oldest living former Redbug football player. Fordyce Mayor John MacNichol presented both gentlemen with keys to the city.

The music resumed with Little Rock's Ben "Fonky Donkey" Brenner, who played a high energy blend of blues and rock.

A second Coday recording artist, Chicago native Jo Jo Murray, also performed. Murray has performed and toured the world for more than 40 years. He brought his unique brand of blues to an hour and a half set of original compositions.

Arkansas singer/songwriter Billy Jeter was next on the lineup, performing an hour long set of original Americana and blues compositions as found on his five LP's.

The musical highlight of the weekend, 87-year-old Bobby Rush and his band, launched their 90-minute set picking from among the 397 original compositions to Rush's credit. Longtime Bobby Rush dancer, Ms. Lo joined Rush was on stage throughout the show providing backup vocals and performing duets with the legendary bluesman toward the close of the evening. The throngs of fans seated in the streets and on the adjacent lawn were the largest to date for any Cotton Belt performance.

A fireworks display sponsored by FBT Bank and Mortgage lit up the southern sky to cap off the evening.

In addition to all the many forms of entertainment, Johnson Brothers Carnival brought a large variety of new and traditional rides for kids of all ages.





Iconic Texas singer/songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard entertained his fans with a 90-minute set of old and new material at the Fordyce on the Cotton Belt Festival. (Special to The Commercial/Richard Ledbetter)







Fordyce Mayor John MacNichol (left) honored recently retired Fordyce Fire Chief Roy Wayne Moseley with a key to the city at the Fordyce on the Cotton Belt Festival. (Special to The Commercial/Richard Ledbetter)





