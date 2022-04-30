Fire peril grows in Southwest as high winds wreak havoc

SANTA FE, N.M. -- Thousands of firefighters battled destructive wildfires in the Southwest as more residents prepared to evacuate Friday into the weekend in northern New Mexico where strong winds and dangerously dry conditions have made the blazes hard to contain.

The biggest fire in the U.S. grew to more than 117 square miles through the afternoon northeast of Santa Fe. Gusty winds prevented any aerial attacks by midmorning and crews lost some of the containment they had established in previous days.

The rapid rate of the spread of the fire was exceeding dire predictions in some areas, incident commander Carl Schwope said Friday night.

"We're in a very dangerous situation. Evacuation statuses are changing as we speak," he warned at a briefing in Las Vegas, N.M.

More air and ground forces were on the way, he said, to fortify the nearly 1,000 firefighters on the fire lines there and winds that gusted up to 65 mph were beginning to subside as nightfall approached.

There were no immediate reports of any new structures have been lost since Sheriff Chris Lopez confirmed Thursday night at least 166 homes have been destroyed in northeast New Mexico's rural San Miguel County.

But erratic wind shifts in some of the driest conditions the region has seen in years were forecast again Saturday, and authorities were making preparations to evacuate some residents as far north as Taos.

More than 2,000 firefighters were battling fires in Arizona and New Mexico on Friday -- about half of those in northeast New Mexico, where more than 187 square miles of mostly timber and brush have been charred.

Fire lines were bolstered outside the rural New Mexico community of Ledoux in efforts to save structures.

In the Jemez Mountains east of Los Alamos, another wildfire spanning 12 square miles crept in the direction of Bandelier National Monument, which closed its backcountry hiking trails as a precaution while central visiting areas remained open.

Red flag warnings for extreme fire danger were in place Friday for nearly all of New Mexico and parts of Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.

In northern Arizona, authorities are nearing full containment of a 30 square-mile blaze that destroyed at least 30 homes near Flagstaff and forced hundreds to evacuate. A top-level national management team turned it back over to the local forest Friday.

Elsewhere, one national wildfire management incident team continued to oversee a large prairie fire in Nebraska, where more than 200 firefighters were battling a blaze that has been burning since last week.

About 68 square miles of mostly grasses and farmland have been blackened near Nebraska's state line with Kansas. Several homes were destroyed and at least one person was killed. That fire was 97% contained Friday.