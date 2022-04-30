Five Mets pitchers combine for no-hitter vs. Phils

NEW YORK -- New York Mets starter Tylor Megill and four relievers combined on the first no-hitter of the Major League Baseball season, teaming up to throw a whopping 159 pitches and beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 Friday night.

Megill was pulled after five innings and 88 pitches. The bullpen took over from there, with Drew Smith, Joely Rodriguez, Seth Lugo and Edwin Diaz completing the second no-hitter in Mets history.

With the crowd of 32,416 standing and chanting "Let's go, Mets," Diaz finished it off in style, striking out Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto in the ninth -- all of them swinging.

"Team game," Megill said.

"I'm ecstatic. It's crazy," he said. "First one I've been part of."

Mets pitchers combined to fan 13 and walk six.

Johan Santana threw the Mets' only previous no-hitter on June 1, 2012, when he struck out eight and needed 134 pitches in an 8-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. The Mets began play as an expansion team in 1962 and this was their 9,499th regular-season game.

Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo made the best defensive play, running to make diving catch on Jean Segura's sinking liner in right-center to end the third.

"It looked close," Megill said.

The Mets poured on to the field and mobbed Diaz after the final out as a graphic picturing the five pitchers with the words "BLACK OUT" showed on the scoreboard.

"It's fun to watch," Mets first-year Manager Buck Showalter said.

It was the 17th combined no-hitter in history and the first since the Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader teamed up to no-hit Cleveland last Sept. 11.

This was the first no-hitter against the Phillies since Josh Beckett pitched one for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2014.

Megill (4-0) struck out five and walked three in his 23rd major league start.

BREWERS 11, CUBS 1 Hunter Renfroe hit two of Milwaukee's season-high five home runs, Adrian Houser (2-2) struck out six and scattered two hits over six shutout innings and the Brewers beat Chicago.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, CARDINALS 2 Madison Bumgarner (1-1) pitched five strong innings, Daulton Varsho had two hits and Arizona beat St. Louis.

PADRES 7, PIRATES 3 Ha-Seong Kim and Jake Cronenworth homered, and Yu Darvish (2-1) pitched six effective innings to lead San Diego over Pittsburgh.

ROCKIES 10, REDS 4 Ryan McMahon hit a tiebreaking, three-run home run in the fifth inning and Colorado sent Cincinnati to its major league-worst 17th loss in 20 games.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 5, WHITE SOX 1 Taylor Ward and Shohei Ohtani hit first-inning home runs off Lucas Giolito and Los Angeles rode a combined three-hitter to a victory over Chicago.

ASTROS 11, BLUE JAYS 7 Jeremy Pena hit a three-run home run, Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman also connected, and Houston beat Toronto, extending its winning streak to four games.

RED SOX 3, ORIOLES 1 Christian Arroyo ended Boston's long-ball drought with a two-run shot, and Rich Hill combined with four relievers on a five-hitter to help the Red Sox beat Baltimore.

YANKEES 12, ROYALS 2 Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo and Gleyber Torres all homered and New York won its seventh in a row by topping Kansas City in a rain-shortened eight-inning game.

INTERLEAGUE

BRAVES 6, RANGERS 3 William Contreras hit two impressively long home runs, Austin Riley also connected and Travis Demeritte had an inside-the-park home run as Atlanta beat Texas.

MARLINS 8, MARINERS 6 Jorge Soler and Miguel Rojas homered and Miami won their sixth consecutive game, beating Seattle.

San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth hits an infield single with the bases loaded, driving in one run, during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)



San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim, right, scores past Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Andrew Knapp on a sacrifice fly by Manny Machado during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)



Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds snares a sacrifice fly ball by San Diego Padres' Manny Machado that drove in Ha-Seong Kim during a baseball game, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)



San Diego Padres' Austin Nola (26) and Eric Hosmer celebrate after scoring on a Trayce Thompson hit to left field during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

