Editor's note: This letter was originally published 10 years ago today.

Values matter more

Letter-writer James Hupfer recently defended Bobby Petrino's boorish behavior, saying, "He is not a criminal" and "was not even charged with a misdemeanor."

Petrino committed no crime against anyone but his wife and family. But he did in fact violate various clauses in his contract and he was not truthful multiple times to his employer.

Hepfer goes on to say that University of Arakansas officials "all appear to have holier than thou personalities and appear to be bigoted, intolerant, narrow-minded, lacking compassion and understanding" and "have caused great harm to the sport of football both locally and nationally."

What the administration did was show an intolerance for scandalous behavior and that even the highest-paid employee of this state is not above the rules. They've given an important lesson on consequences and the values of integrity, loyalty and honesty to the students and athletes in their charge, something far more important to these young lives than a football game.

MIKE TRIPP

Royal