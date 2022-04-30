Four teens indicted in fatal carjacking

NEW ORLEANS -- Four teenagers were indicted on second-degree murder charges and will be tried as adults in connection with a March carjacking that left a 73-year-old woman dead with a severed arm, Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams said Thursday.

A 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and two 15-year-old girls were arrested soon after the March 21 carjacking. Police said Linda Frickey died after she got entangled in a seat belt as carjackers sped away with her vehicle. The midafternoon carjacking happened as neighbors in New Orleans' Mid City neighborhood looked on helplessly.

Bail for the teens was set at $1 million each, according to the district attorney's office.

Williams had campaigned on a reform platform that included not charging juveniles as adults, but he has made exceptions in cases of high-profile violent crimes.

Conviction on a second-degree murder charge carries a mandatory life sentence.



