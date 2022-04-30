Group focused on getting women running trails in Northwest Arkansas; event set for Sunday at Blowing Springs

Sunday hike

What: Bella Vista hike at Blowing Springs Park

Where: Blowing Springs Park

When: 9 a.m. Sunday

BELLA VISTA -- Alex Staten has run the Back 40 Trail Race in Bella Vista each year since it began in 2016.

The Back 40 is held each winter and is a race born from a few locals' love of trail running, said Staten, who calls the event "my annual local race."

"Bella Vista has done a great job of advertising [its trails] are for everybody, not just mountain bikers," she said.

Hannah Catt agrees that the Back 40 race has become a signature Bella Vista trail running event.

And now the two women have a common goal: more women running on trails.

The two have different beginnings in the sport of trail running. Staten is a former high school cross country and track runner, and Catt took it up on a whim at the urging of a friend. When Catt reached out to the Springfield, Mo., chapter of Trail Sisters for advice about starting a women-centric trail running group in the Northwest Arkansas area, they pointed her to Staten. Staten was the former co-leader of the group there and was interested in the same, after she had relocated to Northwest Arkansas from Springfield.

The NWA Chapter of Trail Sisters was born.

"The entire purpose of the organization is broadly focused on increasing participation and opportunities for women in trail running," Staten said, adding that the Northwest Arkansas chapter is one of more than 160 chapters nationwide.

Trail running can be intimidating, they agreed, like any sport, and especially for women. Those who are interested may not know what gear they need or where to go. How fast should they run and for how long? Should they just drive somewhere and get out of the car and start running in the woods?

Trail Sisters provides answers and guidance via social media and its website, along with planned group runs and outings, during which they make sure no one is left behind.

"It's more about the camaraderie and the social aspect than about pace," Staten said.

The first group run was held in February, and Staten said she was surprised with the number of runners that turned up.

"The running community in this area is huge," she said.

Catt said her No. 1 tip when it comes to getting into trail running is to start with someone who encourages you. Find a buddy, she said. She was once encouraged by an experienced trail running friend who told her trail running is just like advanced hiking, which she already knew how to do.

"If you get tired," she said, "just slow down."

Catt hopes to provide that kind of encouragement, as well as share her love of the outdoors and some tips and techniques specific to running trails to those in the group.

Being in nature is a huge draw to trail runners, Staten said. But it can be tough.

"I don't necessarily want to say you get more bang for your buck ... but sometimes it feels that way when you compare what you did on a trail run versus a road run," she said.

The group has big plans for group trail runs as well as hikes. Their first Bella Vista event is a hike set for 9 a.m. Sunday to explore Blowing Springs.

Hiking and running are the tip of the iceberg though, they say. They hope as leaders of this women-only group they can provide some expertise -- like specific knowledge of local races and routes -- but also something more, like a day hike to a gorgeous waterfall in Bella Vista with a group of friends.

Catt said Bella Vista trails especially have a lot of diversity that allow for those types of features on an outing.

They envision trail cleanup days and volunteer opportunities at events and ultimately building a community.

"There are as many different options as days of the week as far as [trail-related] groups to join," Staten said.

The organization's main site, trailsisters.net, is full of resources by and for women about nearly every subject out there, from recovering from an injury to coming back to running after pregnancy. It also includes community-specific pages and information about projects and grants, such as a child care grant for moms who need a little time on the trails but can't get away.

"There are very candid and open articles about different subjects, plus community events and race calendars," Staten said, adding the races included on the calendar are vetted for equality, such as equal podium spots and prizes for both men and women.

Their social pages on Facebook and Instagram share information and events and encourage local conversation.

One of the hallmarks of the group, Catt said, is that the events are always free. It's mostly about the gathering, she said.

"It is invaluable to have a support system, even if it's someone also new to the sport," she said.

"Don't put pressure on yourself," Staten added. "Go out to enjoy being in nature, take in your surroundings. The rest just falls into place."

Find the northwest Arkansas chapter of Trail Sisters on Facebook at Trail Sisters Northwest Arkansas and on Instagram at @trailsisters_nwa.

Hannah Catt



Photo courtesy Alex Staten Members of the NWA Chapter of Trail Sisters enjoyed a hike at Lake Weddington in Fayetteville in March.

