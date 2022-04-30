Hawks' Marshall exploding on the scene

Arkansas Hawks founder Bill Ingram first saw Blytheville forward Rashaud Marshall at 14 years old and knew he was different physically.

“You could see his basketball body,” Ingram said. “Wide shoulders, long arms. Everybody was talking about his potential.”

Marshall, 6-9, 210 pounds, has offers from Kansas, Ole Miss, Missouri and Creighton while drawing interest from Arkansas, Connecticut, Mississippi State and other schools.

He attended Arkansas' Red-White game in Barnhill Arena in October.

Marshall averaging 15.5 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists for the 17-under Hawks this spring.

“He’s just exploding on the scene,” Ingram said. “He’s played as well as any power forward I’ve seen all spring. Whether they’re 5-star, 4-star, he’s matched any of them I’ve seen. I’ve seen a lot of games the past three or four weeks.

"He’s playing as well as any top player in the country and every game I’ve watched him play, I felt like he had the better game than their best post player.”

ESPN national director of recruiting Paul Biancardi named Marshall as one of Biancardi’s Best performers at the Adidas event in Spartanburg, S.C., last weekend. Marshall’s body looks college ready.

“He has a basketball body like a Greek god,” Ingram said. “We’re playing him on the block a lot, but he’s showing us…we’re letting him step out and shoot more mid-range. Last week he started stepping out and hitting some jump shots.”

He led Blytheville to a 28-8 record and to the Class 4A state title game. Marshall had 20 points and 12 rebounds in the 59-56 loss to the Arkansas signee Derrian Ford and the Panthers.

Marshall averaged 20.5 points, 11 rebounds, 2.5 blocked shots while shooting 72% from the field and 79% from the free throw line as a junior.

Ingram believes Marshall will put up strong numbers next fall for the Chickasaws if officials allow his physical brand of basketball.

“If they let him play, he’s going to get 20 and 30 every night,” Ingram said. “He’s going to get 20 rebounds and 30 points every night.”