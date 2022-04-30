Hospice provider to build new outpatient facility in Lowell

LOWELL -- Circle of Life Hospice has purchased 9 acres to expand its outpatient services in the region.

A new facility planned for the location at the corner of Goad Springs Road and Metro Place will be the main hub for the nonprofit hospice provider's home service care, according to a news release.

"Due to significant growth within the region, and the number of patients cared for in their homes by the Circle of Life team, we have outgrown our current home-service location and plan to build a larger facility on the new property in Lowell," said Hector Gonzalez, board chairman. "The land is centrally located with easy access to I-49 to serve our community even better. Over 90% of our patients live in their homes, assisted living centers and nursing homes while receiving hospice care, so this facility will support a large portion of the business."

The hospice provider has seen its staff grow about 30% since the start of the covid-19 pandemic, according to Dee Vaughn, chief development officer.

"We've definitely seen growth during covid," said Vaughn. "Families wanting to keep their loved ones at home."

The facility will include office and meeting space for workers providing care for Circle of Life patients in addition to more warehouse space for medical equipment and supplies for in-home patients.

"We're working on a design now," Vaughn said. "We hope to break ground within the next 12 months."

A capital campaign will seek to raise money for the project.

"We look forward to working with donors and the others within the community to ensure the best end-of-life care for our families, friends and neighbors when they need us the most," said Circle of Life CEO Catherine Grubbs.

Circle of Life provides inpatient hospice care at centers in Springdale and Bentonville.

It is the largest nonprofit hospice provider in Northwest Arkansas and serves patients in Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington counties, according to the release.