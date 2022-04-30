• Darbi Boddy, a School Board member in Liberty Township, Ohio, refused to resign but was censured for "gross negligence" and "reckless conduct," although she said it was an accident that she posted a link to a pornography website, rather than a site about sex education for teens, on her campaign Facebook page.

• Neil Parish, a British lawmaker, was suspended from the Conservative Party pending an investigation after colleagues alleged that he watched pornography on his phone in the House of Commons chamber.

• Terance Calhoun of Detroit, who spent 15 years in prison, was exonerated after an audit of a backlog of untested sexual assault kits turned up his negative test result from 2006, with his attorney "ecstatic" but calling the long delay a "real tragedy."

• Steve Hendrix, sheriff of Van Zandt County in East Texas, said he'll resign after his arrest and indictment on allegations that he lied to investigators about witnessing one of his deputies punching a handcuffed inmate.

• Kathleen Kane, a former Pennsylvania attorney general who did time for leaking grand jury material and lying about it, was back in jail over an alleged probation violation after being charged with drunken driving and careless driving when police responded to the crash involving her Audi.

• Laine Hardy of Livingston, La., who won "American Idol" in 2019, was arrested after being accused of putting a listening device in his ex-girlfriend's dorm room at Louisiana State University, telling his fans, "I humbly ask for privacy at this time."

• Jim Breheny of the Bronx Zoo in New York said that for now "one of nature's most intriguing evolutionary adaptations" will "spend a lot of time in his mom's pouch with just its head sticking out," as a Matschie's tree kangaroo joey debuted as the first born at the zoo since 2008.

• Robert Mercurio, bassist for the funk band Galactic and an owner of the historic Tipitina's music club, described "finally coming to a light at the end of the tunnel" as the pandemic-silenced New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival rejuvenated music lovers for the first time in three years.

• Dieter Reiter, mayor of Munich, assured revelers that beer will flow again in the German city this fall as Oktoberfest is back on after weathering a two-year pause during the pandemic, the latest of dozens of cancellations in its 212-year history.