Talk to your doctor

Really surprised that you would publish a letter advocating a combination of certain OTC meds versus opioids for pain. Was the writer a medical professional? Could the combo be dangerous? People in chronic or acute pain are often vulnerable to unorthodox means of relief. Please let your readers know that they should contact their doctor or pharmacist before trying a novel change of medications.

Thank you!

JUDY SIPES SMITH

Jacksonville

They fell for the con

The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts finally had to acknowledge that "Standing Red," a minimalist sculpture long displayed on the grounds, had become worthless. I think it always was, and the museum was reluctant to say so because this candid act could be construed as an admission that the emperor has no clothes.

Vapid works like "Standing Red" litter public landscapes from coast to coast. Other museums across the nation may now feel free to admit that they've been flim-flammed as well, but it's not going to happen quickly. Billions have been spent on such minimal--in every sense of the word--works by museums and other high-dollar arts organizations. It will be a long time before they all admit that they fell for the con, but this is a start.

DAVID M. ROSE

Hot Springs Village

Not qualified for job

I am dismayed to see that Sarah Huckabee Sanders is in the lead for governor of our great state. The reason I am so dismayed is that she has continually lied about pretty much everything since she was Donald Trump's press secretary.

She lied about the FBI investigation, she lied about doctored videos on at least two occasions when she referred to one of the videos as the truth and later admitted it was BS. She lied when she stood up to the press about the president lying, accusing the press of fake news. She lied about the Stormy Daniels case, Mexican immigration and the family separation policy, Rob Porter, British Prime Minister Theresa May and so many other situations. One time she finally admitted she "exaggerated." She was quoted as saying that God wanted Trump to be president. Check her out on Wikipedia for more details about how deceptive she was as press secretary.

Her campaign is a national one, not rooted in Arkansas, but coordinated by national interests who would like her to take over our great state. She has never held any political office or had experience working for any local or state governments. So, what qualifies her to be governor? Is it because her dad was governor? If that's the case, then all children of politicians should installed as our leaders.

I have no desire to see my great state suffer the embarrassment she would bring us if she did win. She already acts like she won, and we haven't even had our primaries yet. In her latest ad, she is lying again by saying that she will lower the state income-tax rate if she becomes governor. Well, guess what? That legislation was already passed by our state Legislature.

I do not want a proxy governor running our state from his mansion in Florida, and I don't think the good people of Arkansas do either.

MICHAEL RADICE

Fayetteville