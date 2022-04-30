LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Ole Miss Game 2

Arkansas 1, Ole Miss 1 -- Middle 2nd Inning

TJ McCants led off the frame with a solo homer to level the score.

Arkansas 1, Ole Miss 0 -- Bottom 1st Inning

Brady Slavens clubbed the first pitch of his at-bat into the home bullpen in right field to open the scoring.

Wallace and Lanzilli struck out. Turner grounded out to end the inning.

Arkansas 0, Ole Miss 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

Smith surrendered a pair of one-out singles to Jacob Gonzalez and Tim Elko. He got the next two outs without issue to strand the runners.

Pregame:

After last night’s series-opening loss to Ole Miss, SEC West leader No. 5 Arkansas looks to get back to its winning ways on Saturday night.

Arkansas is vying for its first home series win against Ole Miss since 2015.

Probable starters: Ole Miss LHP Hunter Elliott (1-3, 3.19 ERA) vs. Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (6-2, 3.83 ERA)

Arkansas lineup:

3B Wallace

1B Slavens

RF Lanzilli

C Turner

2B Moore

SS Battles

LF Bohrofen

CF Webb

DH Diggs



