LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Ole Miss Game 2

Arkansas 1, Ole Miss 1 -- Middle 2nd Inning
TJ McCants led off the frame with a solo homer to level the score.
Arkansas 1, Ole Miss 0 -- Bottom 1st Inning
Brady Slavens clubbed the first pitch of his at-bat into the home bullpen in right field to open the scoring.
Wallace and Lanzilli struck out. Turner grounded out to end the inning.
Arkansas 0, Ole Miss 0 -- Middle 1st Inning
Smith surrendered a pair of one-out singles to Jacob Gonzalez and Tim Elko. He got the next two outs without issue to strand the runners.
Pregame:
After last night’s series-opening loss to Ole Miss, SEC West leader No. 5 Arkansas looks to get back to its winning ways on Saturday night.
Arkansas is vying for its first home series win against Ole Miss since 2015.
Probable starters: Ole Miss LHP Hunter Elliott (1-3, 3.19 ERA) vs. Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (6-2, 3.83 ERA)
Arkansas lineup:
3B Wallace
1B Slavens
RF Lanzilli
C Turner
2B Moore
SS Battles
LF Bohrofen
CF Webb
DH Diggs