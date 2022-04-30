Lyft driver evades possible kidnapping

North Little Rock police were investigating Friday night the possible kidnapping of a Lyft ride-share driver who was injured escaping from her own vehicle on the interstate, a police spokesperson said.

At about 8 p.m., Arkansas State Police contacted North Little Rock police about a potential kidnapping that started in the city, North Little Rock police Lt. Amy Cooper said.

The incident reportedly began in the 1900 block of Magnolia Street when a female Lyft driver picked up passengers, Cooper said.

Cooper did not say how many passengers were involved in the alleged kidnapping, but state police spokesman Bill Sadler said preliminary information indicated two passengers were involved.

Details were few late Friday, but the driver was eventually able to free herself from the vehicle on the interstate, Cooper said. The driver was in an area hospital late Friday being treated for non life-threatening injuries, she said.

Sadler said she escaped the car on Interstate 30.

Cooper was not yet able to provide a description of the vehicle, and it was unknown if the suspects were still in possession of the vehicle.

Police will continue to investigate the incident, Cooper said.

"We're still gathering information on our end," Cooper said.