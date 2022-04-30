Man hurt in gunfire with police

State police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was hurt during an exchange of gunfire with West Memphis police on Wednesday.

The shooting happened after West Memphis officers were notified of a theft at a Family Dollar, 2113 E. Broadway at about 8:20 p.m., according to a news release issued from Arkansas State Police on Friday.

While responding, police spotted a man believed to be involved in the theft who was walking near the intersection of 18th Street and Broadway, the release states.

The man, later identified as Nickalous Reed Jones of Memphis fled on foot from officers, state police said.

As the officers attempted to catch up, Jones reportedly fired a handgun at the officers, who were not injured, the release states. At least one officer returned fire, however, hitting Jones in the leg.

Initial reports indicate his injuries are non-life-threatening, according to the release.

Authorities said Jones was apprehended and transported to a Memphis hospital.

West Memphis police requested that state police conduct an investigation of the officer’s use of deadly force, the release states.

Upon completion of the investigation, the case file will be turned over to the Crittenden County prosecuting attorney, who will decide whether the use of deadly force was consistent with state laws, according to authorities.

It was at least the second time in less than two weeks in which West Memphis police were involved in a chase that ended in injury. On April 17, a man jumped from Interstate 55 while attempting to flee from law enforcement, according to West Memphis police. That man, Darin Woodard, later died of his injuries.