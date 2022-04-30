Manhunt begins for suspect in Pine Bluff terroristic threatening case

The Pine Bluff Police Department is asking the public for help in locating 30-year-old Dustin Geimell Denton.

A domestic disturbance was reported at an apartment building on Union Avenue in Pine Bluff at about 8:40 a.m. Saturday, according to police. When officers arrived, a man believed to be Denton fled in a vehicle that was also occupied by his mother.

The vehicle pursuit ended in the area of West Second Avenue and South Persimmon Street when the suspect fled on foot into the woods. The area was searched by tracking dogs from the Arkansas Division of Correction with assistance from the Jefferson County sheriff’s office, Arkansas State Police and the White Hall Police Department.

During the search, police said, the suspect jumped into a passenger car driven by a 56-year-old woman. Police said the suspect apparently didn't know the driver, but he directed her to drive. The man got out of the vehicle in the area of West 17th Avenue and South Fox Street, about 1 1/2 miles south of where the original pursuit ended.

The driver reported that the suspect, believed to be Denton, kept one hand in his pocket like he had a gun, but that she never saw a gun. Neither she nor Denton’s mother reported being injured.

Denton faces charges including first-degree false imprisonment and first-degree terroristic threatening, and he also has an outstanding arrest warrant out of Little Rock for possession of a firearm by a certain person.

Denton is 6-foot-1 and weighs about 170 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray camouflage pants. Police said residents should consider him armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Denton’s location is asked to contact the Pine Bluff Police Department at (870) 730-2096 or call dispatch at (870) 541-5300.