Maya Porter: Intention, effort lead to unity

Quakers have an odd way of doing business: We never vote on anything. Never. When we need to make a decision, we talk about it until we feel we have unity, and then we move forward. It's up to the person conducting the meeting -- the Clerk -- to know when unity has been reached. If even one person is not on board, the decision is not to act, or the issue may be postponed until a later meeting. It's a very inefficient way to do business, but efficiency is not the goal. Unity is.

Consequently, we may take a long time to move forward, but when we do, it's with the full weight and confidence of the entire Meeting.

This process is not the same as consensus, when some people might disagree but don't speak up, resulting in only the appearance of agreement. We require actual agreement, by everyone, which gets into the realm of Spirit, because the Clerk needs to discern whether unspoken disagreement exists, what we call "the sense of the Meeting." We expect Spirit to lead us; when we conduct business, we call it Meeting for Worship with Attention to Business. It's actually a time of worship.

Reaching unity does not mean that we never disagree. It means we listen to each other with an open mind and an intention to reach a decision that may not be the one any of us started with. Keeping an open mind is not easy, but it's essential if we are to come to agreement on contentious issues. This applies to life in general, not just to our faith communities.

How often have ideas that were accepted as undeniably true turned out to be false -- the earth is flat, anyone? How often can we be absolutely certain that we are always and forever right? Can we listen, really listen, to opposing views with an open mind?

Jesus said to love our neighbor as ourselves and to love our enemies (Matthew 5:43-44). We can't love them if we can't listen to them. One of the best gifts we can give to people is just to listen.

I'm still working on that. Certain conversations push my buttons, and I can't hear any more. When I find myself digging in my heels, defending my position, it helps to stop and say to myself, "But, but, what if they're right? What if my whole world view is wrong?" It's a hard question to let into my mind, but when I do, I find I can listen better; I can open my mind to other possibilities.

In these fractious times, unity may seem like an unreachable goal, but it can be done. With effort and intention, we can find a way to work from our opposing beliefs and opinions to a unity that will allow us to create a better world, one that may not meet my initial expectations or yours, but is a safe, peaceful world for all of us.

Maya Porter is a member of the Fayetteville Friends Meeting (Quaker). Her book "Recognized in Flight: A Memoir" is available on Amazon. Email her at mayaporter479@gmail.com.