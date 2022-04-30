MLB calendar

MONDAY Active rosters reduced to 26 players.

MONDAY-JUNE 24 Salary arbitration hearings, held remotely.

JUNE 14-16 Owners meeting, New York.

JULY 17-19 Amateur draft, Los Angeles.

JULY 19 All-Star Game, Los Angeles.

JULY 24 Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, Cooperstown, N.Y.

JULY 25 Deadline for agreement between MLB and players’ association for 2024 international amateur draft.

AUG. 1 Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility, 4 p.m. Central.

AUG. 2 Last day during the season to trade a player, 5 p.m. Central.

AUG. 11 Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Dyersville, Iowa.

AUG. 21 Boston vs. Baltimore at Williamsport, Pa.

AUG. 31 Last day to be contracted to an organization and be eligible for postseason roster.

SEPT. 1 Active rosters expand to 28 players.

OCT. 5 Regular season ends.

NOVEMBER TBA Trading resumes, day after World Series.

DEC. 2 Last day for teams to offer 2023 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

DEC. 4 Hall of Fame Contemporary Baseball Players Committee vote announced, San Diego.

DEC. 5-7/8 Winter meetings, San Diego.

DEC. 15 International signing period closes, 4 p.m. Central.