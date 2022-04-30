Morgan, Todd seek District 11 spot on Benton County Quorum Court

Jarod Morgan

Age: 37

Residency: District 11 for 37 years

Occupation: Sulphur Springs police chief

Education: Graduated from Arkansas Police Academy at Black River Technical College in 2014

Political Experience: None

Dustin Todd

Age: 33

Residency: District 11 for five years

Occupation: Senior manager at Walmart in global investigations

Education: Attended College of the Ozarks in Branson, Mo.

Political Experience: Benton County Quorum Court, 2019 to present

Two Republicans want to represent District 11 on the Benton County Quorum Court.

Jarod Morgan of Sulphur Springs and Justice of the Peace Dustin Todd of Decatur are the candidates.

Redistricting for justice of the peace seats took place late last year, after the 2020 U.S. Census results were released. District 11 is the northwestern-most district of Benton County. It covers Sulphur Springs, Gravette, Decatur and Gentry areas. Its eastern end covers a small portion of northern Centerton. Its southern-most border reaches into northern Siloam Springs.

The Quorum Court is the legislative body of county government. Benton County has 15 justice of the peace districts. Republicans hold all 15 seats.

Justices of the peace are elected to two-year terms. Each represents a district of roughly equal population -- about 19,000 people.

Early voting starts May 9. The winner of the May 24 primary does not have an opponent in the November general election.

Benton County justices of the peace are paid $267 per meeting for Quorum Court, Committee of the Whole, Finance Committee and American Rescue Plan Committee.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette asked both candidates the same three questions via email. They were told their answers would be limited to 300 words apiece and may be edited for clarity.

Q: Does the Benton County Jail need to be expanded? Why or why not? How should it be paid for?

Morgan: I can tell you from my four years of working in leadership at the Sheriff's Office, that we can't wait any longer to address a jail expansion. Putting this off longer will only increase the amount county residents will ultimately pay. Before we can determine how to fund a jail expansion, we need a set design and solid cost estimates. As chief of police I understand the strain being put on the community and as a fiscal conservative I'll be looking for a fiscally responsible solution.

Todd: I do think the Benton County Jail needs to be extended because of the overcrowding issue, which is causing the judges to have to release criminals back into the community to make space for others. The problem is also keeping the criminal justice system from operating properly because the district judges are often kept from being able to sentence people for a jail sentence upon conviction. I think it should be paid for by dedicating a portion of our current Benton County sales tax to the jail and criminal justice system and not raising new taxes.

Q: Has the Quorum Court done a good job spending or earmarking American Rescue Plan funding? What areas would you like to see the money spent on?

Morgan: So far, the Quorum Court has done a good job. I appreciate the focus they've put on completing county projects that would have otherwise come from the general fund. I'd like to see the funds focused on helping the smaller communities in our county while making fiscally conservative choices that will benefit us in the future.

Todd: I think Benton County has done a good job with the ARP funds and has had a very transparent process. I think the funds should be used to take care of Benton County needs that taxpayer money would have to be used for no matter what and nonprofits looked at that would have the biggest impact on residents of Benton County.

Q: What makes you the best candidate for District 11?

Morgan: I'm running to give residents of District 11 a voice. My family has lived in this district for generations. I was born on the west side of the county, and I've been serving this community for 22 years. I started in the fire service in 2000 at the Sulphur Springs Fire Department. I've held leadership roles in law enforcement, fire services and EMS. My decades of experience in our community gives me unique insight into the areas where the county budget allocates the most amounts. I'm here to fight for our community.

Todd: I think I would be the best pick for District 11 because of experience after serving two terms and being fiscally conservative.

