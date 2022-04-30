



• James Corden says he'll be bowing out of his late-night CBS show next year, calling it a "good time to move on and see what else might be out there." Corden announced his decision during the taping of Thursday's "The Late Late Show," which he began hosting in 2015. "When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know?" he said. "And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it." Corden, 43, who didn't offer details on what course his career might take next, said the late-night show "has changed my life. ... I am so proud of what we've achieved. It's been beyond my wildest, wildest dreams." He'll remain for another year, he said, promising the show will "go out with a bang" and with "so many tears." CBS President and Chief Executive Officer George Cheeks lauded Corden for taking "huge creative and comedic swings," including the "Carpool Karaoke" videos in which Corden and pop stars including Adele and Paul McCartney performed sing-alongs on the road. Corden's contract was to expire in August, but the London-born actor and writer extended for another season. He'll leave the show that airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. in spring 2023. The network had no comment on who might replace Corden.

• Actor Willem Dafoe is set to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee next month. University officials announced Friday that Dafoe will receive a doctorate of arts May 22, when he'll speak at the school's two graduation ceremonies. Dafoe attended UW-Milwaukee in 1973-74 before leaving to become part of Theatre X, an independent experimental theater company. He appeared on stage at UW-Milwaukee in "Phaedra" and "A Moon for the Misbegotten." Dafoe said his time at the university was "a very formative and positive experience." "I was young and very unsophisticated, but eager to train and perform," he said. "I was totally involved and spent most nights on a couch in the theater because I was always working and studying and didn't want to go home." Dafoe, 66, has appeared in more than 100 films, including "Platoon" and the Spider-Man franchise. He has been nominated for an Academy Award four times -- for "Platoon," "Shadow of the Vampire," "The Florida Project" and "At Eternity's Gate." He's currently appearing in "The Northman."





Willem Dafoe arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Northman" on Monday, April 18, 2022, at TCL Chinese Theater. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)





