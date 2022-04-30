National Music Week to be celebrated first week of May

BELLA VISTA -- The Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista will again be the venue for the local National Music Week observance this year.

National Music Week is celebrated the first full week in May of each year, and this year's event is sponsored locally by The National Federation of Music Clubs and its local affiliate, the Bella Vista Music Club.

This annual celebration focuses on music as a powerful tool for communication and personal expression. Music is a universal tool for peace, understanding and harmony, according to the club.

This year's celebration will be a concert featuring six local musicians: Camille Austin, violin; Lindsay Burnett, soprano; Jane Powell, harp; Nolen Pridemore, tenor; Garth Smith, piano; and Yvonne Washer, piano. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the chapel located on 504 Memorial Drive in Bella Vista.

Visit andantemusicclub.org or contact Betty L. Pierce at BettyLPierce@outlook.com for more information. The concert is free and open to the public.