Venture capital fund invests in EasyBins

Springdale grocery logistics startup EasyBins has received a $400,000 matching investment from an Arkansas venture capital fund, the company said Friday.

EasyBins gives shoppers in suburban markets access to in-stock groceries at many stores in their area. Their orders are consolidated at a nearby micro-fulfillment center and delivered to customers' homes by a single driver in a temperature-controlled bin. Customers can choose to have their orders delivered starting at either 5 a.m. or 6 p.m.

Walmart Inc. is one of the grocers the company partners with. Others include Target Corp., Whole Foods Market and Trader Joe's as well as local stores in cities it serves.

The Arkansas Venture Capital Investment Fund, which aims to drive company growth and expansion to new markets, is administered by the Arkansas Development Finance Authority. The investment will help EasyBins expand to other cities, invest in technology, and create more high-paying tech and automation-focused jobs in Arkansas.

EasyBins currently operates in Northwest Arkansas and is testing its model in several cities across the country.

-- Serenah McKay

LAX international travelers on the rise

Los Angeles International Airport saw more than 1 million international passengers in March, the first time its monthly tally has hit that mark since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, airport officials said Thursday.

The increase comes as both domestic and international air travel continues to rebound from the pandemic.

"We saw things trending upward over the course of the year," Los Angeles World Airports Chief Executive Justin Erbacci said Thursday.

The international numbers seen last month are 206% above the passenger total of March 2021, according to data provided by Los Angeles World Airports, which operates LAX and Van Nuys Airport.

Meanwhile, domestic travel continues to expand at a rapid pace with 4.1 million passengers reported in March, up 82% over March 2021.

LAX saw 13.2 million total passengers between January and March, up 122% from the same time period last year.

In 2021, 48 million passengers traveled through LAX, down from 88 million in 2019.

-- Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Arkansas Index sees loss of 17.95 for day

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 780.92, down 17.95.

Shares of USA Truck rose 3%.

"The markets finally faced up to economic and geopolitical reality: all is not well," George Ball, chairman of Houston-based financial services firm Sanders Morris Harris, told Bloomberg News.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.