Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Steven Starr, 50, of 2983 Bynum Trail Road in Farmington, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Starr was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Joseph Flores, 35, of 14110 Low Gap Road in West Fork, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering and terroristic threatening. Flores was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

• Terry Norwood, 47, of 1627 Cartwright Circle in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering and terroristic threatening. Norwood was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.