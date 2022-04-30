Northwest Arkansas covid-19 daily updates end

SPRINGDALE -- The Northwest Arkansas Council and its health care partners decided this week to stop sharing near-daily updates about the covid-19 pandemic with the public and media, according to a Friday news release.

The council sent its last update via email Monday.

Health care providers and the Arkansas Department of Health supplied the information, which was compiled and shared by the council for more than two years. The data included how many new covid-19 cases were reported in Benton and Washington counties and the number of patients in covid units throughout the region, the release stated.

"We consistently heard positive feedback from throughout our community about the updates, and people relied on them to understand how the pandemic was impacting our community," said Ryan Cork, executive director of the Northwest Arkansas Council's Health Care Transformation Division.

"As we've experienced far fewer covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, it makes sense to suspend the updates. We can always start them if that becomes necessary."