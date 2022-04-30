BASKETBALL

Embiid out indefinitely

The Philadelphia 76ers announced Friday night that Joel Embiid -- the NBA scoring champion and an MVP finalist -- has a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion. Those injuries, for now anyway, have him listed as out on the injury report and will keep him there for the foreseeable future. The 76ers open an Eastern Conference semifinal series at Miami on Monday night. The injuries stem from a hit Embiid took with 3:58 left of Thursday night's game in Toronto, when the 76ers were up by 29 points and well on their way to getting an East first-round-clinching win over the Raptors. He got hit in the face by a driving Pascal Siakam, and immediately took several steps back in obvious pain. Barring a significant change, it would appear Embiid won't be able to start this series. A similar fracture, to his left orbital bone, kept him out for about three weeks late in the 2017-18 season. He needed surgery and missed 10 games, including the first two games of a playoff series against the Heat.

GOLF

Rahm grabs 2-shot lead

Jon Rahm faced the wind and handled it just as well Friday in the Mexico Open, making eight birdies on his way to a 5-under 66 that staked the world's No. 2 player to a two-shot lead over Alex Smalley. Rahm birdied all four of the par 5s, including the 18th hole at Vallarta Vidanta with a 4-iron from light rough to just short of the green, a pitch to 6 feet and one last putt. He was at 12-under 130 going into the weekend. Smalley was playing on the other side of the course, where he did most of his work. The highlight was holing out from 165 yards on the par-4 third hole for eagle. He had eagle chances on consecutive holes late in his round, two-putting from 35-feet on the par-5 sixth and driving the 291-yard seventh hole to 30 feet for another two-putt birdie. He finished with a 66 and will be in the final group with Rahm. Former University of Arkansas golfer Alvaro Ortiz is tied for 25th and is at 5-under overall. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) finished at even par and missed the cut. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) finished at 3-over.

Stricker in 3-way tie in Texas

Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands (Texas) and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went through a health scare six months ago that left him hospitalized for nearly two weeks and caused him to lose 25 pounds. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) is tied for 15th after a 2-under 70. John Daly (Dardenelle, Razorbacks) turned in a 1-under 71 and Glen Day (Little Rock) posted a 3-over 75.

Green up by three strokes

Hannah Green took the lead into the weekend in the Palos Verdes Championship, rebounding from consecutive bogeys Thursday in gusting wind to birdie the two late par 5s in a 5-under 66. Green had a three-stroke lead over five players at hilly Palos Verdes Estates in the first-year event that wraps up the LPGA Tour's two-week, Los Angeles-area stay and five-event West Coast swing. Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) is tied in 14th after a 1-under 70 gave her a 3-under 139 after two days. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) posted a 71 on Friday and is at 1-over for the tournament. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) missed the cut, shooting a 6-over 148.

Barnes takes over in Huntsville

Erik Barnes turned in a 5-under 65 on Friday to take a one-stroke lead at the Korn Ferry Tour's Huntsville (Ala.) Championship. Barnes is at 11-under 129 after two days. Harrison Endycott, who held a share of the lead coming into Friday's play, scored a 67 and is at 10-under 130. Zach Fischer (Benton), who also started the day in first, shot a 71 on Friday and is tied for fifth place with a 6-under 134. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) shot a 73 on Friday and missed the cut with a 3-over 143. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) finished at 7-over 147.

TENNIS

Osaka earns an easy win

Being more positive is paying off for former No. 1 Naomi Osaka early in her clay-court season. Osaka kicked off her clay campaign with a comfortable 6-3, 6-1 win over qualifier Anastasia Potapova in the first round on the Madrid Open center court on Friday. The four-time Grand Slam champion withdrew from the French Open last year and took a break from competition after saying she "suffered long bouts of depression" and experienced "huge waves of anxiety" before speaking to the media. She was brought to tears this year at Indian Wells by a comment from a spectator. Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins won the last eight games to advance 7-5, 6-0 over Monica Puig, the Olympic gold medalist in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Ruud upset at BMW

Botic van de Zandschulp upset the second-seeded Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-1 to reach the BMW Open semifinals on Friday. The Dutch player, who also defeated Ruud at the U.S. Open last year, saved the only break point he faced and won 50% of his first-serve return points. Van de Zandschulp next faces Serbian player Miomir Kecmanovic, who defeated the fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Jon Rahm, of Spain, holds up his ball as he finishes on the 18th hole during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)



Jon Rahm, of Spain, hits out of a greenside bunker on the 17th hole during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)



Spectators watch Jon Rahm, of Spain, on the 15th green during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)



Jon Rahm, of Spain, lines up a putt on the 15th hole during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)



Jon Rahm, of Spain, hits his ball on the first hole fairway, during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)



Patrick Reed, of the United States, lines up a putt on the first hole during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)



Patrick Reed, of the United States, walks on the course at the first hole during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)



Alvaro Ortiz, of Mexico, lines up his putt on the 13th hole during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

