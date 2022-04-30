Oklahoma parole decision reversed

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday reversed his week-old decision to grant parole to a former Tulsa police officer convicted of murder.

Jimmie Dean Stohler, 69, was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder and murder solicitation. He was found guilty of killing Michele Rae Powers, 30, in 1982 with a poison-tipped crossbow arrow.

Stohler had been eligible for release as soon as Friday after Stitt’s April 22 decision, the Tulsa World reported. The decision resulted in severe criticism from Powers’ family and prosecutors, who learned of the parole only when the newspaper’s reporter contacted them.