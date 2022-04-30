100 years ago

April 30, 1922

TEXARKANA -- For the fourth time since natural gas was first brought to Texarkana, the people of the city were without that convenience for several hours yesterday afternoon and last night due to a break in the pipe line, which brings the gas from the Caddo fields, a point about four miles south of town. Work of repairing the line was rendered difficult by the recent heavy rains. The break occurred at a low point, and the line was under about two feet of water.

50 years ago

April 30, 1972

FAYETTEVILLE -- Ninety-one honor awards were presented to students at the University of Arkansas here Friday in the 32nd annual Honors Day convocation. Featured speaker for the convocation was Governor Bumpers. Included among the recipients of honors were seven graduating students who received the Senior Scholar Keys, designating them as the top graduates of each of the colleges and schools at the university.

25 years ago

April 30, 1997

• Alltel Corp. has agreed to pay more than $5 million for the right to attach its name to the Pulaski County arena, according to a source with the Little Rock-based telecommunications company. Pulaski County Judge Buddy Villines and Pulaski County Multipurpose Civic Center Facility Board Chairman Bob Russell are expected to make the announcement at 11 a.m. today at a press conference at Little Rock's Riverfront Amphitheater. Final details of the contract, which the source said would be a multiyear deal, were still being worked out late Tuesday afternoon. Those details included the exact name of the arena though the source said it would carry the Alltel name. The contract's length also was still being negotiated.

10 years ago

April 30, 2012

• Run for fun or run for the dogs. The fifth annual MacArthur Park 5K, a relatively rare evening footrace set for 7 p.m. Friday, aims to raise money for a dog playground in the downtown Little Rock park. Volunteers calling themselves Mammals for MacArthur unLeashed want to raise $15,000 to ensure there will be lights in a dog park they hope to build on the southern section of MacArthur Park. "What we're trying to do is make sure that we've got lighting and some of the other amenities like maybe a doggie splash pad or benches or chairs - things that are going to make this dog park something special," said Sharon Priest, director of the Downtown Little Rock Partnership.