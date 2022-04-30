Police beat: Parolee had drugs, gun, say LR police

Parolee had drugs, gun, say LR police

Little Rock police arrested a man Thursday who was reportedly out on parole and had drugs and a gun in his vehicle, according to an arrest report.

Officers pulled over Mark Thomas, 25, of Little Rock, shortly after midnight Thursday because of fictitious tags on the vehicle.

Thomas is reportedly a parolee and had a search waiver out. A search of the vehicle found a Hi-Point pistol in the driver's seat and a backpack in the floorboard containing a bag of suspected marijuana and a scale. He was arrested around 12:50 a.m.

Thomas is charged with three felonies -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a firearm by a certain person and a drug possession charge -- and two misdemeanor charges relating to drug paraphernalia and the false vehicle tags.

NLR police stop, arrest wanted man

North Little Rock police arrested a man Thursday who was wanted and had drugs and a gun in his car, according to a police report.

Police stopped Gavin Lawson, 24, of Roe, driving north on Pike Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday. The vehicle was reportedly uninsured, and officers noted that Lawson was wanted by McCrory police.

While speaking with Lawson near 2400 Pike Ave., an officer reportedly smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle, finding two bags of suspected marijuana, a small bag of Ecstasy, a Glock 17 pistol and a scale.

Lawson was arrested and charged with four felonies -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, two drug possession charges and a drug paraphernalia charge.

Stop for speeding leads to drugs, gun

A traffic stop for speeding late Thursday in Little Rock led to the arrest of a man on felony drug and gun charges, according to an arrest report.

Police stopped Michael Perry, 23, of Little Rock, shortly after 11 p.m. near 2800 Roosevelt Road, after he was reportedly driving 60 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Officers spotted a bag of suspected marijuana in the floorboard and searched the vehicle, finding another plastic bag of suspected marijuana, a scale and a Glock 26 pistol.

Perry was arrested and charged with three felonies -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm and two drug possession charges -- as well as a misdemeanor speeding charge.