Police investigate fatal LR shooting

Little Rock police on Friday were investigating a homicide on 28th Street that left one man dead early Friday, but little more information was available by day's end.

Officers were investigating the scene of the shooting in the 1400 block of East 28th Street shortly after 5 a.m., according to tweets from the department Friday morning.

Detectives think the shooting was an isolated incident, the tweet added.

Police spokesman Mark Edwards was not able to provide any further information about the killing Friday evening, including the name or age of the victim or any suspect information.

Edwards cited the need to inform the next of kin of the victim and the detectives' desire to keep the suspect from fleeing if police identified that person.

The city's dispatch system recorded a report of a shooting in progress at 1400 East 28th St. at 5:01 a.m. That address appears to be a commercial building.