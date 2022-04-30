Razorbacks can’t come through for Noland against Rebels in series opener

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas starting pitcher Connor Noland wasn't bad against Ole Miss, but the senior right-hander wasn't his usual dominating self.

Noland went a career-long eight innings and allowed a season-highs for runs and career-highs for hits and walks as the Rebels beat the No. 4 Razorbacks 4-2 Friday night at Baum-Walker Stadium before an announced crowd of 11,651.

Ole Miss (24-17, 7-12 SEC) had 4 runs, 11 hits, and 4 walks against Noland (5-3), who came into the game holding opponents to a .205 batting average and with a 2.54 ERA.

Noland's previous highs allowed this season were 3 runs, 7 hits and 3 walks.

"I thought he gutted it up and gave us a quality start, even though we didn't get the win," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "We didn't have to go to the bullpen a lot obviously."

Noland threw 103 pitches with 68 strikes and 3 strikeouts.

"We made him work," Ole Miss Coach Mike Bianco said on the Rebels' postgame radio show. "Credit [hitting coach] Mike Clement. What a tremendous plan.

"Over the last two days here -- we took a lot of [batting practice] here at their place -- we were just really concentrating on laying off that ball in the dirt, making him work, making him get that cutter up and getting some good swings off.

"That's arguably the best pitcher, at least statistically, in the SEC, or at least one of the best, and a guy that's a strike thrower who strikes out a lot of people, doesn't walk many people.

"I think this is his first appearance where he walked more than he struck out, and that goes not just to a plan, but to an executed plan by our offense that was terrific tonight."

Van Horn said Noland didn't have command of his breaking ball.

"You don't ever expect him to be on every time, at least I don't expect it," Van Horn said. "But he fought for us and he gave us eight innings and everything he had. So I was proud of him."

Evan Taylor pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Razorbacks after they pulled within 4-2 in the eighth when Peyton Stovall drew a leadoff walk and Braydon Webb followed with a two-run home run on an 0-2 pitch from Ole Miss starter Dylan DeLucia.

Brandon Johnson replaced DeLucia and struck out Zack Gregory and Cayden Wallace and got Brady Slavens on a groundout to end the inning.

Johnson retired the Razorbacks (32-10, 12-7) in order in the ninth inning to earn his fifth save for the season, but the Rebels' first in SEC play.

"Johnson, he's one of the best in the country and it's a shame we've gotten this far in the season and that's his first save in the SEC," Bianco said. "We just haven't been in that position."

DeLucia, a junior right-hander, had a career-high 9 strikeouts and allowed 8 hits and 2 walks in 7 innings.

"One of the things that we've always said, 'When you're going to win on Friday night, when you're going to beat the other team's ace, you have to be able to match up,' " Bianco said. "It's not just hitting. It's not just having a good plan, which tonight we were tremendous, but you've got to be able to pitch on the other end. Tonight, certainly, our guy matched [Noland]."

Ole Miss scored three runs in the fifth inning to take a 4-0 lead.

Hayden Dunhurst hit a one-out single and went to third on a single by Justin Bench.

After Jacob Gonzalez struck out swinging, Tim Elko hit a two-run double. Kevin Graham singled in Elko.

"You've got to give them credit," Van Horn said. "They did a good job just making contact and kind of hitting it where we weren't.

"They got a couple big hits there in the fifth that jumped the lead from 1-0 to 4-0, and we couldn't catch up."

The Rebels' approach was to swing early in counts against Noland.

"That's what they do with Connor because he throws a lot of strikes," Van Horn said. "They don't want Connor to get ahead of them and go to work on them a little bit.

"A couple of the hits were pitches that were left up, breaking balls that didn't have the bite that they normally have. Some were seeing-eye singles and some were hit well.

"It's just sometimes the break of the game."

The Rebels went ahead 1-0 in the fourth inning when Graham doubled and scored on a single by Kemp Alderman.

"I thought they did a good job," Noland said. "With two strikes, they put the ball in play and found gaps in the shift.

"So I should have done a better job of putting the ball down in the zone to get them to strike out. ... I got three strikeouts, so that's not very effective."

Arkansas got the leadoff man on in each of the first three innings, but didn't score.

The Razorbacks had three hits in the first inning -- singles by Wallace, Michael Turner and Robert Moore -- but Wallace was erased on a double-play grounder by Slavens, and Moore was picked off first base when he took too big of a turn.

After Jace Bohrofen singled in the second inning, Ole Miss got another double play when Jalen Battles struck out swinging and Bohrofen was thrown out attempting to steal second base.

The third inning ended with a double play when Wallace struck out swinging and was called for interfering with the throw by Dunhurst -- the catcher -- to second base on a steal attempt by Webb.

"We went out of the zone a couple of times on full counts, nobody out, runner on first," Van Horn said of strikeouts by Battles and Gregory. "You've got a runner on first and second nobody out, maybe twice early in the game. Maybe it changes."

Noland helped save Arkansas' bullpen for games tonight and Sunday.

"Once we got out to a deficit, I tried to do my best to extend," he said. "Stay out there for as long as I can to give us a chance for the rest of the weekend."

Today’s game

Ole Miss at No. 4 Arkansas

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 32-10, 12-7 SEC; Ole Miss 24-17, 7-12

STARTING PITCHERS Ole Miss LHP Hunter Elliott (1-3, 3.19 ERA); Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (6-2, 3.83 ERA)

TV ESPN2

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

SHORT HOPS Arkansas center fielder Braydon Webb hit his 10th home run to pull the Razorbacks within 4-2 in the eighth inning Friday night. He is tied with Brady Slavens for the team lead .… Arkansas reliever Evan Taylor threw 15 pitches in working the ninth inning and should be available to pitch tonight or Sunday. … Arkansas fell to 54-50 against Ole Miss in the all-time series, including 24-23 in Fayetteville. … Clay Henry, the retiring publisher of Hawgs Illustrated, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch tonight. Arkansas basketball Coach Eric Musselman will throw out the first pitch before Sunday’s game. … The starting pitchers for Sunday are Ole Miss right-hander Derek Diamond (3-3, 6.29 ERA) against Arkansas right-hander Jaxon Wiggins (5-1, 5.55 ERA).

