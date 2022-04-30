Rick Lee’s Oaklawn sections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Cogburn in the 10th

BEST BET Macho Ronnie in the fifth

LONG SHOT Perfect Happiness in the fourth

FRIDAY'S RESULTS x-x (xx %)

MEET 193-566 (34.1%)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $16,000

APPRAISAL** has crossed the wire second in two of his past three races, and the good finisher races for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen for the first time. OUTCOME contested the pace in a third-place route finish, and he broke his maiden sprinting by eight lengths. GRAVES MILL ROAD is a three-time runner-up at the meeting, and he is cutting back to a sprint for the first time.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Appraisal;Castillo;Asmussen;5-2

2 Outcome;Medellin;Morse;7-2

4 Graves Mill Road;Garcia;Villafranco;9-2

7 Violent Pass;Bailey;Hewitt;5-1

3 Brody Boucher;Gonzalez;Jacquot;8-1

8 Bitcoin Banker;Hiraldo;Deville;8-1

6 Funandfunny;Jordan;Loy;6-1

5 Bold Minister;Arrieta;Richard;10-1

2 Purse $29,500, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $16,000

MAX'S HEART*** is a three-time runner-up at the meeting, and he possesses early speed, and he moves up if the track is wet. RISKY SITUATION has rallied in three consecutive in-the-money finishes, but the 21-race maiden may lack a willingness to win. KISSOFTHENILE figures to work out a favorable trip from his outside draw, and he has been competitive in two of his past three.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;ODDS

7 Max's Heart;Esquivel;Smith;3-1

11 Risky Situation;Harr;Cline;9-2

12 Kissofthenile;Jordan;Calloway;5-1

2 Tapped Out;Medellin;Prather;6-1

13 Lou's Arrow;Gonzalez;Martin;4-1

5 More Than Hamazing;ACourt;Jackson;10-1

10 Boston Wally;Pereira;Fires;8-1

3 Cybertown;Franco;Martin;6-1

6 Concoction;Canchari;Moquett;12-1

8 Other Times;Bailey;Rhea;20-1

4 Peripatetic;Wales;Witt;10-1

9 Young o' Daine;Alicea;Loy;30-1

1 Royal D D;Culp;Williams;30-1

3 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

FIVE O ONE** was earning big Beyer figures early in the meeting, and he was claimed out of his last race for top trainer Robertino Diodoro. RUBIGINOUS defeated open conditioned claimers just two races back, and he is back sprinting after a poor try around two turns. MY DOMINATOR is moving up a claiming condition following a determined win, and he appears to run best from outside post positions.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Five O One;Cohen;Diodoro;3-1

1 Rubiginous;Castillo;Morse;7-2

9 My Dominator;Medellin;Riecken;9-2

8 Reef's Destiny;Harr;Cline;7-2

7 Marvelous Thunder;Quinonez;Cline;5-1

5 Trophy Daddy;Hiraldo;Antwine;12-1

6 Leo Del Reo;Jordan;Jacquot;20-1

10 Funny Actor;Esquivel;Garcia;20-1

2 Rusty Cage;Bailey;Richard;12-1

4 C H Jay;Culp;Loy;30-1

4 Purse $108,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

PERFECT HAPPINESS** won a key and fast allowance race earlier in the meeting, and she has been working impressively for new trainer Chris Hartman. JOY'S ROCKET has raced competitively in two stake races at the meeting, and she may hold a slight class edge in the spot. JOYFUL CADENCE has won consecutive allowance races in fast clockings, and she may prove sharp enough to move up and three-peat.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Perfect Happiness;Arrieta;Hartman;5-1

2 Joy's Rocket;Castillo;Asmussen;9-5

3 Joyful Cadence;Esquivel;Ortiz;5-2

1 Southern Grayce;Santana;Cox;3-1

4 Headland;Franco;Hobby;8-1

5 Someone Said So;Canchari;Rosin;15-1

5 Purse $29,500, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $16,000

MACHO RONNIE**** contested a fast pace before being beaten three lengths in a stronger maiden allowance, and he drew a favorable post and deserves favoritism. AUX ARCS set the pace and held on well in an improved second-place finish against similar. HARDSCRABBLE was caught by a late-running winner in an encouraging second-place debut, and typical second-out improvement make him a major contender.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Macho Ronnie;Bailey;McBride;5-2

14 Aux Arcs;Quinonez;Witt;3-1

3 Hardscrabble;Canchari;Moquett;7-2

8 Cyber Monday;Jordan;Green;9-2

4 Hightail Cowboy;Castillo;Stuart;8-1

7 Mo Vodka;Quinonez;Milligan;12-1

13 Warning Label;Harr;Cline;10-1

12 Ucantmakethistufup;Garcia;Schultz;6-1

5 Cats Gotta Chance;Medellin;Hewitt;10-1

1 My Kinda Teton;Harr;Rhea;15-1

11 Diesel Fuel;ACourt;Jackson;20-1

9 Serendip Ruler;Alicea;Hale;20-1

6 Heart Headed Arky;Esquivel;Loy;30-1

2 Royal de Be;Culp;Williams;30-1

6 Purse $50,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

TIZ RYE TIME** finished a clear second at even-money in his first race for current connections, and he was a clear winner in his only previous start with today's rider aboard. TOMA TODO is cutting back a touch following a game front-running victory, and the Steve Asmussen trainee may be the controlling speed. LEADING WEST finished two positions behind the top pick last month, and he looms a big late threat if the pace is fast enough.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Tiz Rye Time;Arrieta;Van Berg;3-1

5 Toma Todo;Castillo;Asmussen;4-1

1 Leading West;Cohen;Ortiz;3-1

7 Unidentified Man;Hiraldo;Calhoun;8-1

6 Centurion;Garcia;Schultz;9-2

3 Mr. Thunderstruck;Gonzalez;Von Hemel;6-1

2 Ekati's Verve;Franco;Compton;12-1

7 Purse $90,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

RIDER'S SPECIAL*** finished second in a stronger field of maidens April 2, and he owns the field's fastest Beyer figures and drew an advantageous two-turn post. SPEED BIAS has a useful fourth-place sprint tuneup, and the beaten post-time favorite is bred top and bottom to improve at route distances. MAGNIFICUS rallied to second after a slow start in his first try around two turns, and his subsequent breezes have been good.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Rider's Special;Castillo;Asmussen;3-1

7 Speed Bias;Santana;Cox;3-1

8 Magnificus;Canchari;Moquett;5-2

3 Blame Eli;Pereira;Chleborad;12-1

5 Wildwood Z;Jordan;Broberg;8-1

6 Pudge Boy Palace;Garcia;Combs;10-1

9 Portsmouth;Gonzalez;Dixon;10-1

2 Red Devil;Lara;Petalino;8-1

4 Pinch Hitter;Esquivel;Loy;15-1

8 Purse $107,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

CUMBERLAND AVENUE** had to overcome a slow start when running down a quality starter allowance field, and the sharp 4-year-old has put up,three big races in succession. RARE STRIPE defeated $40k maiden-claimers by seven widening lengths, and he is a repeat candidate if able to duplicate the effort. HERD IMMUNITY defeated the top selection last fall at Del Mar, but he has not been as sharp in two local races.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Cumberland Avenue;Cohen;Diodoro;6-1

10 Rare Stripe;Santana;Villafranco;10-1

3 Herd Immunity;Garcia;Diodoro;12-1

5 Reed Kan;Castillo;Asmussen;3-1

6 Devil's Tower;Arrieta;Hartman;4-1

1 Rolling Fork;Esquivel;Ortiz;6-1

8 Derby Date;Jordan;Contreras;12-1

4 Joe Frazier;Hiraldo;Martin;10-1

11 Storm Advisory;Gonzalez;Mason;12-1

12 Ribbons and Medals;Franco;Martin;8-1

7 Deflater;Harr;Cline;30-1

9 Wrongwayhighway;Bailey;Fires;20-1

9 The Bachelor. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds

COGBURN*** has dominated allowance and maiden rivals while showing a high turn of early speed, and he landed in a field with very little opposing speed. CAIRAMA is a stake-placed sprinter who easily defeated entry-level allowance runners just three weeks ago, and he does his best running on Lasix. UNIFIED REPORT was a restricted stake winner this winter at Fair Grounds, and he ships from Kentucky after a poor wet track stake effort at Keeneland.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Cogburn;Santana;Asmussen;2-1

3 Cairama;Castillo;Asmussen;8-5

1 Unified Report;Arrieta;Stewart;7-2

2 Ain't Life Grand;Gonzalez;Von Hemel;6-1

6 Whelen Springs;Esquivel;Ortiz;8-1

4 Mowins;Franco;Lauer;10-1

10 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

BETTYS CASH*** showed terrific early speed before finishing third best in the Rainbow, and he is strictly the one to catch in this maiden sprint. EV'S SHERMAN crossed the wire nearly one length in front of the top selection in the Rainbow, and he has enough speed to be in a striking position turning for home. SKYPED had blinkers removed and responded with a strong second-place finish at this level, and he recorded a bullet subsequent workout at Louisiana Downs.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Bettys Cash;Quinonez;Von Hemel;3-1

1 Ev's Sherman;Wales;Villafranco;7-2

8 Skyped;Harr;Nelson;7-2

2 Allo Enry;Santana;Deville;5-1

3 Billhill;Pereira;Prather;8-1

4 Dudley;Bailey;Stuart;8-1

5 Traffic Control;Canchari;Cangemi;12-1

11 Morning Drive;Gonzalez;Lauer;8-1

9 Salty Jones;Jordan;Schleis;30-1

6 Secret Survivor;Hiraldo;Ashauer;30-1

7 Moonshine Surfer;Franco;Deatherage;30-1