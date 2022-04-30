TRACK AND FIELD

Razorbacks advance at Penn Relays

The University of Arkansas men's 400-meter relay team on Friday advanced to today's final at the Penn Relays at Franklin Field in Philadelphia with the team of Roman Turner, Connor Washington, Tre'Bien Gilbert and Phillip Lemonious running 39.76 seconds for the fourth-fastest team overall.

Lemonious and Washington also advanced individually to finals in the 110 hurdles and 100, respectively. Lemonious won his preliminary heat in a wind-aided 13.72. Washington ran 10.66.

On Thursday, Arkansas' Ruben Banks took sixth in the hammer with a throw of 209 feet, 1 inch.

In women's competition on Thursday, Arkansas' Isabel Van Camp finished third in the college division of the 1,500 meters in 4:17.42.

TENNIS

Lange not renewed as ASU women's coach

Arkansas State University announced in a Friday afternoon release that it had chosen not to renew Coach Kel Lange's contract after seven seasons at the helm of the Red Wolves.

"Arkansas State is an amazing place, and I am grateful for the opportunity I had to serve as the head women's tennis coach," Lange wrote. "I am confident this program is in a better place than when I arrived, and I know our student-athletes will be successful in the future."

ASU concluded 2021-22 with a 6-15 record, going 2-8 in Sun Belt Conference play. Those six wins matched the high-water mark for Lange's tenure, which began with a 1-36 record over the first two seasons.

Acting athletic director Amy Holt will oversee the program while the Red Wolves search for Lange's replacement.

ATU's Davis, Grinberg top GAC awards

Arkansas Tech University's Abby Davis was selected as Coach of the Year, and Arkansas Tech's Lea Grinberg was named Player of the Year on Friday as the Great American Conference announced its women's tennis All-Conference teams.

Davis earned her fourth GAC Coach of Year award, leading the Golden Suns to a top-two seed at the GAC Championships for the first time since 2016.

Grinberg put together a 5-0 record in singles play against GAC opponents from the No. 1 position. She posted an 18-6 overall singles record and paired with Daniela Baez for a 14-5 No. 1 doubles record, 3-0 against GAC competition.

Harding University's Grace Dodd was named the Newcomer of the Year after helping the Lady Bisons complete a second consecutive undefeated GAC regular season. Playing from the No.1 position, she posted a 7-9 overall record, 2-3 in GAC play. She went 12-7 at No. 1 doubles.

First-team All-GAC selections included Arkansas Tech's Grinberg; Harding's Grace Dodd; Henderson State's Mulan Kamoe; Harding's Romane Britt and Lina Romero; Arkansas Tech's Baez and Aastha Dargude and Southern Arkansas' Lena Milosevic.

The All-GAC second team included Ouachita Baptist University's Austynn Crocker, Ali May and Makeilah Turner; Southern Arkansas' Sarah Roy and Simone Leal-Simas, Arkansas Tech's Madalena Amil, Harding's Lindy Carpenter and Henderson State's Georjemah Row.

TRACK AND FIELD

Hendrix's Klinkerman, Allen win at SAA Championships

The Hendrix College women's is in fourth place, and the Warriors had two competitors win events during the first day of the Southern Athletic Association Championships at Valhalla Stadium in Mount Berry, Ga.

Madelyn Klinkerman took the title in the hammer, posting a mark of 43.16 meters, the 14th best all-time in the meet.

Alivia Allen, who took fifth in the event after a throw of 36.74 meters, won the championship in the shot put after a throw of 12.14 meters, just .09 shy of Jaydan Hunt's 2019 Hendrix record and the 10th best all-time in the meet.

The Hendrix men's team is in fifth place going into the second day.

-- Democrat-Gazette press services