Study: One-fifth of reptiles worldwide face risk of extinction





WASHINGTON -- Even the king cobra is "vulnerable." More than 1 in 5 species of reptiles worldwide are threatened with extinction, according to a comprehensive new assessment of thousands of species published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Of 10,196 reptile species analyzed, 21% were classified as endangered, critically endangered or vulnerable to extinction -- including the iconic hooded snakes of South and Southeast Asia.

"This work is a very significant achievement -- it adds to our knowledge of where threatened species are, and where we must work to protect them," said Duke University ecologist Stuart Pimm, who was not involved in the study.

Similar prior assessments had been conducted for mammals, birds and amphibians, informing government decisions about how to draw boundaries of national parks and allocate environmental funds.

Work on the reptile study -- which involved nearly 1,000 scientists and 52 co-authors -- started in 2005. The project was slowed by challenges in fundraising, said co-author Bruce Young, a zoologist at the nonprofit science organization NatureServe.

"There's a lot more focus on furrier, feathery species of vertebrates for conservation," Young said, lamenting the perceived charisma gap. But reptiles are also fascinating and essential to ecosystems, he said.

The Galapagos marine iguana, the world's only lizard adapted to marine life, is classified as "vulnerable" to extinction, said co-author Blair Hedges, a biologist at Temple University. It took 5 million years for the lizard to adapt to foraging in the sea, he said, lamenting "how much evolutionary history can be lost if this single species" goes extinct.

Six of the world's species of sea turtles are threatened. The seventh is likely also in trouble, but scientists lack data to make a classification.

Worldwide, the greatest threat to reptile life is habitat destruction. Hunting, invasive species and climate change also pose threats, said co-author Neil Cox, a manager at the International Union for the Conservation of Nature's biodiversity assessment unit.

Reptiles that live in forest areas, such as the king cobra, are more likely to be threatened with extinction than desert-dwellers, in part because forests face greater human disruptions, the study found.

FILE - A marine iguana suns itself on the edge of a boardwalk in San Cristobal, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador on May 2, 2020. More than one in five species of reptiles worldwide, including the marine iguana, are threatened with extinction, according to a comprehensive new assessment of thousands of species published Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in the journal Nature. (AP Photo/Adrian Vasquez, File)



Fikiri Kiponda holds a green turtle that was unintentionally caught in a fisherman's net, before releasing it back into the Watamu National Marine Park on the Indian Ocean coast of Kenya Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. A former accountant, Kiponda and the Local Ocean Conservation group rescue sea turtles that have been caught in fishermen's nets, and then release them back into the marine park or treat injured ones at a rescue center until they are fit. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)



A marine iguana in Puerto Ayora, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)



A rescued Green sea turtle swims in a pond at the Khor Kalba Conservation Reserve in the city of Kalba, on the east coast of the United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. A staggering 75% of all dead green turtles and 57% of all loggerhead turtles in Sharjah had eaten marine debris, including plastic bags, bottle caps, rope and fishing nets, a new study published in the Marine Pollution Bulletin. The study seeks to document the damage and danger of the throwaway plastic that has surged in use around the world and in the UAE, along with other marine debris. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)



In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Bette Zirkelbach, right, manager of the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital, observes "TJ Sharp," a juvenile green sea turtle, crawl into the ocean Friday, April 22, 2022, at Sombrero Beach in Marathon, Fla. Release of the 65-pound reptile highlighted Earth Day activities in the Florida Keys. The reptile was rescued in February 2022 with fibropapillomatosis, a condition that causes cauliflower-like tumors and affects sea turtles around the world. A hospital veterinarian removed the tumors and the turtle recovered. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)



A marine iguana in Puerto Ayora, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)





