Super Quiz: Threes

1. Larry, Curly and Moe

2. Athos, Porthos and Aramis

3. Nina, Pinta and Santa Maria

4. The butcher, the baker and the candlestick maker

5. Snap, Crackle and Pop

6. Carreras, Domingo and Pavarotti

7. New York Avenue, Tennessee Avenue and St. James Place

8. Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego

9. Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao

ANSWERS:

1. The Three Stooges

2. The Three Musketeers

3. The three ships of Christopher Columbus

4. The three men in a tub

5. The three cartoon mascots of Rice Krispies

6. The Three Tenors

7. Three orange properties in Monopoly

8. Three biblical men thrown into a fiery furnace

9. The ABC Islands